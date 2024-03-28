President Joe Biden and some powerful friends have been celebrating the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act this week by going on offense against Donald Trump, and it’s got Trump rattled. Witness Trump’s recent headline-making (and comical) meltdown: “I’m not running to terminate the ACA, AS CROOKED JOE BUDEN DISINFORMATES AND MISINFORMATES ALL THE TIME.”

Seizing the advantage of a flailing Trump, Biden is pressing forward with both rhetoric and action. On Thursday, the Biden administration announced a deadline extension to allow the 19 million people who’ve lost Medicaid coverage to find plans on the federal insurance exchange. The end of the pandemic emergency resulted in a mass disenrollment from Medicaid. Now those affected will have until Nov. 30 to find coverage on Healthcare.gov and the administration is urging the states that have their own exchanges to extend their deadlines as well.

Biden is also leaning hard on Trump’s attacks on Obamacare. In a speech Tuesday celebrating the anniversary, Biden called him out.

“Trump and his MAGA friends in Congress want to get rid of the ACA and kick these Americans off their health insurance. It’s sick,” he said.

“Now they want to, quote—his word—‘terminate’ the ACA, as my predecessor says. If that ever happened, we’d also terminate a lot of lives as well,” Biden said. “But we’re not going to let that happen.”

Team Biden also had some fun on social media, tweeting, “A feeble and confused Trump posts a typo-riddled all-caps rant misspelling ‘Biden,’ ‘disinforms,’ ‘misinforms,’ and other basic words,” and sharing a video compilation of Trump vowing to “end,” “blow up,” and “terminate” Obamacare.

x Aside from Trump’s disturbing confusion, this is also a lie.



Here is Trump calling to terminate the Affordable Care Act over and over, which would rip away health care from millions of Americans https://t.co/kaqEVh6Rkl pic.twitter.com/Z2vbhWIqPQ — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 26, 2024

Expect to hear the word “terminate” an awful lot from Team Biden, since the tactic is working so well to discombobulate Trump. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who lives rent-free in Trump’s addled cranium, reminded viewers in an MSNBC interview earlier this week that “Donald Trump wants to terminate the Affordable Care Act. That is what's on the ballot.”

That’s where Biden, Pelosi, and former President Barack Obama intend to keep the issue for the next seven months: front and center. Trump might not want to run on health care, but he’s said what he’s said—and Team Biden won’t let the nation forget it.

RELATED STORIES:

Biden to GOP trying to kill ACA: 'We stopped you 50 times before and we will stop you again'

As Obamacare turns 14, Biden warns us: Trump wants to take our health care

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have been improving since his fiery State of the Union speech—as we predicted. At the same time, the Republican Party cannot stop the infighting, even as Donald Trump’s takeover seems to be complete. Markos and Kerry get into Biden’s improving fundamentals as the race to save America heats up.