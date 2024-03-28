On Wednesday night, Seth Meyers took on Donald Trump’s tornado of a week. “Donald Trump is so desperate for cash as he drowns in legal bills that he's now selling Bibles while he simultaneously gets hit with a gag order in his criminal case for paying hush money to a porn star," he said, kicking off a segment on his show, “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

As you can tell, it’s been a vintage Trump week.

Meyes first touched base with Trump's insane (and grammatically challenged) rant against President Joe Biden and the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday. You know the one where Donald, among other things, wrote on Truth Social, “I’m not running to terminate the ACA, AS CROOKED JOE BUDEN DISINFORMATES AND MISINFORMATES ALL THE TIME.”

MEYERS: Did he post that while he was on a trampoline? ... Yes, he wrote ‘Buden’ and ‘Grest,’ and if you think either of those things are right, grest again! ... What the hell is “disinformates” and “misinformates”? Is that what you call your friends? “These are my mates, Disinformates and Misinformates.”

Meyers brought everyone up to date on Trump’s newest legal woes, like the gag order imposed on him on his upcoming criminal hush-money trial.

MEYERS: Telling Donald Trump he can attack people is like telling him he can't breathe. Honestly, he'd probably give up breathing before he ever gave up attacking people.

Meyers finished on "maybe, possibly, his slimmest cash grab yet," the Trump-endorsed Bible.

MEYERS: The guy who's about to go on trial for paying hush money to cover up an affair with a porn star is selling Bibles. And because it's a Trump Bible, most of the 10 Commandments are blacked out. [...] Trump's campaign isn't in any way a real political campaign. It's a money-making venture and an attempt to get out of jail. That’s it. He very obviously doesn't care about making America great again. At best, he's trying to— TRUMP: Make America— MSNBC HOST MIKA BRZEZINSKI: ‘Grest’— TRUMP: Again.

Enjoy!

