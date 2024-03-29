President Joe Biden released a great new compare-and-contrast ad on social media Thursday.

The video shows Biden’s campaign schedule, visiting eight swing states in 18 days, and then cuts to footage of Trump during the same period—lounging about, golfing, futzing on his phone, and posting social media messages about golfing. The short video even has some fun music to get you through the Trump parts!

x I’ll tell you this: There’s a difference between the two candidates in this election. pic.twitter.com/yGi2LvPkUH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 28, 2024

Biden’s video only gives a taste of the his busy schedule the past couple of weeks: not just criss-crossing the country and speaking at rallies and voter events, but also hosting White House events and being the president of the United States of America. In contrast, Trump spent an inordinate amount of time, and taxpayer money, during his actual presidency playing golf.

“Calling whatever Donald Trump is doing a ‘campaign’ might be generous, because hiding at his country club while calling for cuts to Social Security or calling into white supremacist radio hosts to spew antisemitic stereotypes isn’t exactly an effort to reach the hearts and minds of the American people,” Biden campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa told CNN last week.

The next president will be the oldest person to ever hold that position. If the question is one of bringing an energetic and exciting vision of America to the people, Trump’s post-Super Tuesday schedule of private fundraising events and golfing is a loser.

Trump’s attacks on Biden seem to have relied on the hope that the president would be unable to keep pace. Unfortunately for Trump, Biden’s deftly deflected them all, exposing how enervated the twice-impeached former guy truly is. Maybe Trump should just take a load off.

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have been improving since his fiery State of the Union speech—as we predicted. At the same time, the Republican Party cannot stop the infighting, even as Donald Trump’s takeover seems to be complete. Markos and Kerry get into Biden’s improving fundamentals as the race to save America heats up.