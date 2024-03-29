Trump's pretending to be president, with an 'envoy' and everything

Trump is conducting shadow diplomacy, and the facts of it are terrifying.

The House map was already skewed to the GOP. Now it's even worse

Can Democrats reclaim the House against the odds?

Some Christians are aghast at Trump's $60 Bible 'hustle'

Actual Trump quote: “When I drink my little wine … and have my little cracker, I guess that is a form of asking for forgiveness.”

Inside the latest plot to turn a generation against birth control

Ban abortion, message against the pill, and turn back the clock on women’s rights a hundred years.

Now Biden's dragging Trump's oh-so-busy golf schedule—and it's hilarious

Who cares if Biden visited eight swing states in 18 days? Trump won a couple golf tourneys at his own club!

Cartoon: Restricted

Speaking of women’s rights …

Watch: Seth Meyers drags Trump for hush-money trial and hawking Bibles

Between “Buden,” “Grest,” and “DISINFOMATES,” it’s hard to pick a favorite Trump typo.

11 reasons to dread Kellyanne Conway’s possible return to Trumpworld

How could we forget such egregious lies as COVID “is being contained” (March 2020)?

Chris Hayes explains 'the Trump plan to make everything more expensive'

Wonder if Republicans would criticize him for it like they did Biden for inflation.

Court blocks special ballot placement in New Jersey primaries, handing win to Andy Kim

The Daily Kos-endorsed Kim is one step closer to becoming a senator.

