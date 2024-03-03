Rod Lamberts wrote a decade ago:

If there’s one thing decades of advertising, public relations, psychology research and science communication have taught us, it’s that throwing facts at opposing opinions with the hope of changing people’s minds is like playing golf with a pineapple: it’s not just useless, it’s actively counterproductive. At best, presenting people with facts to counter their beliefs makes them ignore you; at worst, it drives them further away. How much more evidence do you need than the singular failure of scientific facts to convince deniers that humans are buggering up the climate? [...] There’s no profit in trying to change the position of deniers. Their values and motivations are fundamentally different to those of us who listen to what the weight of scientific evidence tell us. So forget them.

Lambert, who is the deputy director of the Australian National Center for the Public Awareness of Science, was talking about facts vs. opinions and why climate scientists should be expressing opinions as well as presenting facts—because politics are as crucial as technology and computer modeling when it comes to addressing the climate crisis. Whether it was his essay or other urgings that spurred climatologists to start speaking up aggressively in that political way is hard to discern, but several certainly have done so.

Trying to persuade diehard deniers to give up their science illiteracy is a waste of time. But there are some political leaders who accept the science but have yet to adopt the fierce urgency of now that dealing with the climate crisis requires. Surely, they can be convinced to giddyap in the matter. And facts do matter for that convincing.

In fact, climate facts are becoming steadily more grim—so much so that even the mainstream media a few years ago finally stopped treating every denier’s claim with the same respect given to scientists who have spent their whole careers studying climate. Now, with some of the worst-case scenarios many scientists had been expecting would only come late in the century seemingly just decades or a decade away, the portents are not favorable, which is putting it mildly.

As a consequence, on some days, even those of us who have followed the matter for decades and sought to convince others that serious individual and collective action is required to address the dire perils we and our fellow species on the planet face would just like to pull down the shades and binge on a light-weight TV series or try out a month’s worth of new recipes. Like deniers all of the time, we’d like to la-la-la away the awful facts at least some of the time.

However, as diarist Mokurai proves to us every Tuesday, there are some awesome facts, too. In this vein, let me spotlight a new book showing that, technologically speaking, we have 95% of what we need right now to get to zero emissions.

Since he was a kid in the 1970s, Mark Z. Jacobson has been focused on solutions to prevent the damage caused by burning fossil fuels, first in relation to lethal air pollution and later on climate change. Fifteen years ago, based on a foundation of research he had begun a decade earlier, Jacobson and Mark A. Delucchi developed A Plan to Power 100 Percent of the Planet with Renewables (2009). Jacobson subsequently co-founded (with financier Marco Krapels and anti-fracking activist Mark Ruffalo) The Solutions Project in 2013. This was followed in 2015 with an article written by Jacobson, Delucchi, and other team members in the peer-reviewed journal Energy & Environmental Science titled “100% clean and renewable wind, water, and sunlight (WWS) all-sector energy roadmaps for the 50 United States.” It outlined a path for all 50 states to be 100% renewable by 2050. In 2017, a Jacobson-led team produced another study, “100% Clean and Renewable Wind, Water, and Sunlight All-Sector Energy Roadmaps for 139 Countries of the World.”

Early on, Jacobson received much criticism and considerable ridicule from those skeptical of or ideologically and financially opposed to his and his team’s assertions that 100% renewables was even workable in terms of physics. When the matter was first raised, the idea that even 20% renewables could be folded into the grid reliably was widely challenged, particularly by parties with an interest in making sure that the old way of doing things wasn’t squeezed out along with their profits.

Ridicule has pretty much vanished since 23 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, plus 200 U.S. cities have now committed to 100% renewables by 2050 or earlier. It’s true that public relations often collides with actual policy because committing to and implementing climate-friendly policies aren’t the same thing. And, of course, there are those 27 other states (not to mention 194 other countries. But both the concept and the reality of 100% renewables are making progress.

To reach a wider audience than peer-reviewed journals, last year Jacobson wrote the 400-page No Miracles Needed: How Today’s Technology Can Save Our Climate and Clean Our Air. Writing about 100% renewables for lay readers, he addresses how to solve the three problems that have always been associated with burning fossil fuels: health damage, climate damage, and dangers to energy security. Climatologist Michael Mann calls it “an amazing new book.” As someone who in the past 50 years has probably read more than 200 books regarding what we used to call “alternative energy,” I could not agree more.

Here is an example of the kind of questions Jacobson answers regarding implementing 100% WWS energy (wind, water, solar). He describes the amount of land needed for the actual structures and spacing between them (p. 314):

Together, the new land footprint and spacing areas for 100 percent WWS across all energy sectors sum up to 0.53 percent of the the 145-country land area. This is equivalent to about 1.52 times the land area of California for virtually all world energy. Most of this is multi-purpose spacing land. In fact, solar PV panels can be installed on some of the space between wind turbines. In comparison, about 37.4 percent of the world’s land was used for agriculture in 2016, and 2.5 percent was urban land in 2010. Also, the land area required for the fossil fuel instructure in the United States alone is about 1.3 percent of the United States land area. Thus, replacing fossil fuels with 100 percent WWS should reduce land requirements substantially.

The promise of a climate-friendly, renewables-powered world is encouraging. But, as noted, Jacobson’s blueprint is technological. What can be done depends on a political blueprint as well. Something full-blown but flexible. Like, say, a version of the Green New Deal.

YouTube Video

See how bad your community’s air could be in 30 years

30 Ways Environmentalists Can Participate in Democracy. Voting on election day is job one, but the planet needs your civic commitment every other day of the year, too.

In November, in Dearborn, Michigan, a coalition debuted its nationwide tour to relaunch the ambitious Green New Deal. Led by the Green New Deal Network, the tour landed in Pittsburgh, its fourth city, on Thursday. It has also hit Atlanta and Chicago, and will soon go to Minneapolis and Boston. The message: “The job on climate is not done.”

Keerti Gopal at Inside Climate News reports:

The Green New Deal resolution, officially unveiled in 2019 by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and reintroduced in 2023, is a framework for addressing the impacts of climate change through robust federal spending and a 10-year commitment to creating climate-related union jobs. Initially dismissed by establishment politicians from both parties, the Green New Deal rose rapidly in popularity among voters and its essential mission—to address climate change through a government investment in union jobs—became a key talking point in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary and central to subsequent federal climate actions, including the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. Originally a $3.5 trillion proposal, the Build Back Better Act eventually became the $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act. Now, the Green New Deal Network, which commends the administration’s investments in climate action but says that they barely scratch the surface of the nation’s needs, is demanding a renewed commitment of the originally proposed funds, as well as an additional $1 trillion in climate, education, labor and social policy between now and 2030. With the “Green New Deal for the People” tour, the coalition hopes to reignite support for ramped up investment in climate jobs and demonstrate the pressing needs of working class communities of color living in climate and environmental risk zones.

John Paul Mejia, a national spokesperson for the Sunrise Movement, the youth-led climate justice organization, said during the Dearborn event, “The Inflation Reduction Act was the largest climate investment in U.S. history. But for the next 10 years, we should work to make [it] the smallest by winning stuff that’s much larger.”

Also in Dearborn, referencing the 2006 documentary on the climate crisis by the former Vice President Al Gore, Kaniela Ing, the national director of the Green New Deal Network and a former Hawaii state legislator, said, “During that ‘Inconvenient Truth’ era, climate advocacy was very technocratic in some ways. But the Green New Deal was about how all these things are connected, how climate is connected to schools, better infrastructure … things that people actually want.”

Saul Levin, Green New Deal Network legislative and policy director, said, “We need new investment and we need President Biden to actually run on a platform to actually do something more on climate change. We need the state House in Michigan to invest billions of dollars on climate change and we need to support the leadership of local folks right here in Dearborn and are all right trying to do more on climate change. We need more resources.”

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, of the Green New Deals champions, said, “With our Green New Deals for public schools, housing, cities and more, we can make historic investments that transform our communities by repairing damage done by the fossil fuel-driven climate crisis and giving every person the resources they need to thrive.” While the participating organizations in the tour seek to put pressure on the Biden administration to do more, the coalition is focusing on making the Green New Deal a positive for Democrats in state and local elections. In Pittsburgh last week, Rep. Summer Lee said, “Pittsburgh led the country’s labor movement and Pittsburgh is leading this multi-racial, multi-generational movement to right the wrongs of environmental racism and demand clean air and water, worker power, union jobs, lower costs and a future where all of us can thrive. If that’s not a blueprint for how we beat Republicans in November, I’m not sure what is.” Here’s an example of some policies that GNDN is working together with local activists to push. The Atlantic is unusually warm right now, which scientists say is ‘deeply troubling’ A warming Atlantic Ocean is not a new thing. For instance, four years ago scientists at the Climate System Research Center at University of Massachusetts in Amherst calculated in a study that the Atlantic was then warmer than at any time in the previous 2,900 years. Since then, other studies have confirmed warming is not only happening but accelerating. The Atlantic is currently about 2 degrees Fahrenheit above the average in the 42-year satellite record. That has even media like The New York Times publishing a story under the headline of Scientists Are Freaking Out About Ocean Temperatures, with a subhead of “It’s like an omen of the future.” At Vox, Benji Jones showed just how unusual this is with a chart: The thick orangey-red line that runs the length of the chart and hovers above nearly all the others is from 2023. The North Atlantic started breaking heat temperature records in March of last year. Even more alarming is the departure that the new, shorter line from 2024 represents. It’s far above the rest, indicating this extreme, anomalous increase has continued into this year. The chart’s creator, Brian McNoldy, an expert in hurricane formation at the University of Miami, has been tracking the latest data from the North Atlantic where the heat wave has been especially worrisome. “The North Atlantic has been record-breakingly warm for almost a year now,” McNoldy told the Times. “It’s just astonishing. Like, it doesn’t seem real.” And Rob Larter, a marine scientist at the University of Cambridge in England who tracks polar ice levels, said, “It’s quite scary, partly because I’m not hearing any scientists that have a convincing explanation of why it is we’ve got such a departure. We’re used to having a fairly good handle on things. But the impression at the moment is that things have gone further and faster than we expected. That’s an uncomfortable place as a scientist to be.” And everything points to it soon being an uncomfortable place for all of us to be. And not just humans. As Jones writes: Wildlife, on the whole, is really good at adapting to environmental change, but warming is happening too fast. It’s altering the growth, the location, and perhaps even the color of plankton communities, which are made up of tiny marine organisms that literally every ocean animal relies on. Plankton that endangered North Atlantic right whales eat, for example, are moving north, and the whales are following them. That makes some of the protected areas that are stuck in space (where activities that harm the whales are limited) less useful. The heat is making some fish smaller. Some fisheries, meanwhile, are shifting toward the poles, in some cases pushing them into different political territories. That’s a problem for the people who eat fish and the $253 billion US fishing industry. What’s more, ocean heat can wipe out coral reefs almost overnight, as I know too well — threatening the enormous tourism and fishing industries that these ecosystems support. ECO-QUOTE “The people are hungry, winter is coming, and the geese fill the marshes with food. It is a gift and the people receive it with thanksgiving, love, and respect. But when the food does not come from a flock in the sky, when you don’t feel the warm feathers cool in your hand and know that a life has been given for yours, when there is no gratitude in return—that food may not satisfy. It may leave the spirit hungry while the belly is full. Something is broken when the food comes on a Styrofoam tray wrapped in slippery plastic, a carcass of a being whose only chance at life was a cramped cage. That is not a gift of life; it is a theft.”―Robin Wall Kimmerer

Solar panels have a dual purpose in this orchard. They produce clean electricity while shading apple trees from hail, frost and heavy rain.



We have the solutions. Implement them. #ActOnClimate #ClimateEmergency #climate #energy #renewables pic.twitter.com/WmWEGXshSh — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) February 29, 2024

Davos in the Desert, on the Coast by Jonathan Guyer at The American Prospect. In Miami, leading lights from tech, finance, media, and entertainment gathered at the Saudi investment conference, yet another attempt to sanitize the autocratic regime. Larry Summers was reminiscing on stage with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt about their old friend Henry Kissinger. “Henry had many fascinating, complex, and nuanced beliefs, but I’m not sure any was more central than the idea of order and predictability as a prerequisite for anything else good to happen,” Summers, the Harvard economist and former Treasury secretary, said . “Henry could not have said it better, and we miss him,” Schmidt replied. The venue, a Saudi investment conference in Miami, was a fitting tribute to the late statesman known for a particular brand of realpolitik . No one loves Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman more than America’s elite. In recent years, we’ve seen leaders, investors, and celebrities hold out a Saudi exception to human rights in the service of a blurry concept of national interests that requires the U.S. to constantly compromise its values in service of an autocrat. And so MBS has been welcomed back into the establishment fold , and he won over Washington . And now he’s taking a victory lap.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman yucks it up with another guy with murder on his mind in 2018.

Recycling Doesn’t Work—and the Plastics Industry Knew It Kate Aronoff at The New Republic. Hardly any plastics can be recycled. You’d be forgiven for not knowing that, given how much messaging Americans receive about the convenience of recycling old bottles and food containers—from the weekly curbside collections to the “chasing arrows” markings on food and beverage packaging. But here’s the reality: Between 1990 and 2015, some byat The New Republic. Hardly any plastics can be recycled. You’d be forgiven for not knowing that, given how much messaging Americans receive about the convenience of recycling old bottles and food containers—from the weekly curbside collections to the “chasing arrows” markings on food and beverage packaging. But here’s the reality: Between 1990 and 2015, some 90 percent of plastics either ended up in a landfill, were burned, or leaked into the environment. Another recent study estimates that just 5 to 6 percent are successfully recycled. While those numbers may surprise you, these sorts of statistics aren’t news to the companies that produce plastics. For more than 30 years, the industry knew precisely how impractical it is to recycle them, according to a new report from the Center for Climate Integrity. A trade association called the Vinyl Institute concluded in a 1986 report that “recycling cannot be considered a permanent solid waste solution” to plastics, as it merely prolongs the time until an item is disposed of.” Still, facing public backlash over the growing amount of plastics being incinerated and piling up in landfills, manufacturers and their lobbyists sold recycling as an easy solution, warding off potential legislation to ban or limit plastics.

