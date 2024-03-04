Abbreviated Pundit Roundup is a long-running series published every morning that collects essential political discussion and analysis around the internet.

Rick Hasen/Election Law Blog:

Supreme Court Decision in Trump Colorado Disenfranchisement Case Almost Certainly Being Released Monday at 10 am ET (So It’s Technically Out Before Super Tuesday and Colorado Voting) and It Will Not Let Colorado Disqualify Trump Opinion releases usually happen when the Justices physically take the bench in Court, and the next opportunity for that which was listed on the Supreme Court website was March 15. But the Court just changed its website to indicate that one or more opinions is going to be posted on the Supreme Court website at 10 am ET Monday morning. And the Justices won’t be taking the bench to do it.

While they want to get it out before Tuesday, early voting in Colorado has already started.

Greg Sargent/The New Republic:

Liz Cheney Nukes the Supreme Court Over Trump Delay—and Hands Dems a Weapon What percentage of voters know that Trump can cancel prosecutions of himself if he wins back the White House? The court’s decision is terrible news, to be sure, but it gives Democrats an opportunity to clarify a few crucial points, and they should seize it. First, Democrats should stress that voters need to know before the election whether Trump committed crimes—and this is due to them as a matter of right. Second, Trump is seeking these delays to end all prosecutions of himself if he regains the White House—to corruptly place himself above the law by pardoning himself or having his handpicked lickspittle attorney general do it. Democrats must say clearly that if the court helps delay the trial until after the election, it will be enabling him to do that.

x Rep. Tony Gonzales on if Rs are squandering their majority: "Here we are fighting with each other over X, Y and Z. You think China is doing that?"



Joe Manchin: "This 118th Congress, I"m ashamed to end my career in the absolute worst performing Congress in the history" of the US pic.twitter.com/VJgvpC0KhV — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 3, 2024

The Hill:

Haley takes the victory in DC GOP primary Nikki Haley will win the Washington, D.C., Republican presidential primary, netting her first victory of the GOP nominating process, Decision Desk HQ projects. The win for the former United Nations ambassador breaks a streak of more than a half dozen victories for former President Trump to start out the GOP contests for the nomination. It’s a much-needed triumph for Haley to show she can top Trump somewhere, but she still has a long road ahead of her. She has pledged to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday this week, when more than a dozen states will vote. But she was not able to win any of the early-voting states in January and February, and no upcoming state obviously jumps out as a clear opportunity for her to win. Still, the win in the winner-take-all D.C. primary will give her all of its 19 delegates. Voting in the District took place across three days from Friday to Sunday.

This will only add to Trump’s instability. It won’t really help Haley win.

Dan Pfeiffer/”The Message Box” on Substack:

Some Quick Thoughts on that Bad NYT Poll Another NYT/Siena poll shows Trump leading, panic ensues Hey Dan, You Got Any Good News? Sure. Here are some positive points for you: President Biden’s path to winning this race is pretty simple (on paper) — win back people who have voted for him in the past, vote for Democrats in other elections, and share ideological alignment with Democrats on issues such as abortion and climate change. We don’t have to convince a single Trump 2020 voter to win.

There are fissures to exploit in Trump’s coalition. Even though Trump has locked up the Republican nomination, Nikki Haley is still getting 20% of the Republican primary vote. Each and every one of these Haley voters is a persuasion target for Democrats.

Biden is dramatically overperforming with senior citizens. He leads Trump by 6 points in this poll which, as pollster John Della Volpe points out, is an 11 point improvement over 2020.

53% of voters think Trump committed serious Federal crimes and one in five of those voters still plan to vote for Trump — that’s another group of people we might be able to move back into our column.

19% of voters disapprove of both Biden and Trump. These are the so-called “double-haters” Biden is currently winning those voters 45-33. In 2020, he won them overwhelmingly, so there is obvious room to grow. None of this easy. There are no silver bullets, and nothing will change the race overnight. As indicated by this and numerous other polls, it’s evident that the President is encountering substantial challenges. However, as I previously emphasized, I firmly believe that Joe Biden has the potential to secure victory in this election.

x Weary of another round of Biden age chatter? I discuss the paradoxes of class in 2024: Biden’s program is lifting up the working class but Trump will be done in by his weakness with the college educated. Key: the anti-Dobbs, anti-vulgarity vote

Free access https://t.co/dYnSBJebx2 — EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) March 3, 2024

Tyler Pager/Washington Post:

The private chats and chance encounters that shape Joe Biden’s thinking After conversations with his grandchildren, fellow churchgoers and Delaware neighbors, the president brings their worries to the Oval Office As president of the United States, Biden has access to practically unlimited information. He receives a daily classified briefing from the world’s most powerful intelligence apparatus. He can mobilize the vast machinery of the U.S. government to deliver data on various topics. He can convene meetings with world leaders, Cabinet officials or experts in any field — and often does. But to a remarkable degree, Biden relies on direct personal interaction for information: catch-up chats with his children and grandchildren; talks with fellow parishioners after Mass; exchanges with workers on his property in Wilmington, Del; spontaneous calls to former colleagues. From consumer prices to masking guidelines to loneliness, the president brings their worries to the Oval Office.

Interesting piece on who Biden talks to, especially given the bubble built around every White House.

x “I’m the only one who has ever beat him. And I’ll beat him again.”



“If you thought you were best positioned to beat someone who, if they won, would change the nature of America, what would you do?” https://t.co/vp5XsDGlzX — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 4, 2024

Evan Osnos/The New Yorker:

Joe Biden’s Last Campaign Trailing Trump in polls and facing doubts about his age, the President voices defiant confidence in his prospects for reëlection. Back in the Oval Office, where winter sun shone through glass doors, I asked Biden if it was possible for him to reach voters who had those beliefs. He treated the question as a provocation: “Well, first of all, remember, in 2020, you guys told me how I wasn’t going to win? And then you told me in 2022 how it was going to be this red wave?” He flashed a tense smile. “And I told you there wasn’t going to be any red wave. And in 2023 you told me we’re going to get our ass kicked again? And we won every contested race out there.” He let that sink in for an instant and said, “In 2024, I think you’re going to see the same thing.”

x Against the will of Netanyahu, @gantzbe is about to visit Washington for meetings with @VP Harris and NSC adviser Jake Sullivan. Bibi has ordered Israel’s ambassador to boycott the meetings. I wager @POTUS will drop by; might even invite Gantz into the Oval Office. Gantz is a… — Martin Indyk (@Martin_Indyk) March 3, 2024

Will Bunch/Philadelphia Inquirer:

Mitch McConnell is the arsonist who set America on fire and ran away A corrupt Supreme Court, looming dictatorship and a "Handmaid's Tale" society is the America Mitch McConnell created and runs away from. You gotta hand it to Mitch McConnell, the GOP’s 82-year-old Senate minority leader who arguably has done more to bend, staple and mutilate America in the 21st century than anyone else. He did so with zero charm or charisma, in the slow, ageless and ultimately inscrutable manner of the giant Galapagos turtle he so weirdly resembles. But last Wednesday, the ancient gambler of the Senate looked carefully at his final hand. He knew when to run.

Alexander Bolton/The Hill:

GOP senators face Trump civil war with McConnell retiring The race to replace Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) is laying bare the power struggle between pro-Trump and anti-Trump Republicans in the Senate. GOP lawmakers aligned closely with the former president are urging any candidate wanting to succeed McConnell to embrace Trump. Other Republican senators want McConnell’s successor to keep a healthy distance from the controversial former president.

Cliff Schecter notes that Steve bannon is going after Rupert Murdoch: