Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting attempts to ban him for Capitol attack

Just another step in absolving Trump of responsibility for all the chaos he has orchestrated.

Here's how you know the GOP is absolutely full of it on protecting IVF

When in doubt, Republicans find a way to cover their asses.

The Trump trial the Supreme Court can't stop

Trump just keeps making history, this time for being the first current or former president facing a criminal trial.

West Virginia's schools might be forced to pay for 'In God We Trust' signage

And it seems the schools will also have to trust in God to find the money to finance those signs.

Cartoon: Mitch McConnell passes the torch

When democracy is on fire …

Shocker! Trump’s Truth Social co-founders say he’s screwing them over

Throw another Trump lawsuit on the pile!

Poll: A majority of Republicans identify as Christian nationalists

Be it Donald Trump or Jesus Christ, more than half of Republicans would like one of these individuals to lead us to the land of milk, honey, and unchecked grift.

Your daughters are abandoning you over abortion, Republicans

It turns out that nothing is more divisive than abortion.

Trump is encouraging threats to judges. And it’s no accident

Trump doesn’t need to spell things out for his followers to understand his code.

Mitt Romney says what other Republicans won't: He's not voting Trump

Why is it so difficult to take the smallest stand against a tyrant?

Clarence Thomas' new clerk was accused of racist rhetoric. Enter right-wing revisionism

Just when you think Thomas’ actions can’t shock you any further …

