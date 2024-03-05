Energize an Ally Tuesday

Ceding a bit of C&J real estate to one of the heroes of state-level Democratic organizing: Wisconsin Democratic Chairman Ben Wikler. In case you missed his post a couple weeks ago to announce the good news and make an urgent request…

Last April, years of tireless organizing culminated with Wisconsinites electing Justice Janet Protasiewicz in a landslide, charting a new course for our state that has led us to the new, vastly fairer maps signed into law by Gov. Evers. In November, at long last, Wisconsin voters will have a real choice in who represents them in Madison. The majority will determine the majority. The candidate recruitment process now goes into overdrive.

Continued...

[We] commit to doing everything in our power to ending the Speakership of Robin Vos and paving the way towards a Democratic trifecta that can, at long last, translate the will of the people of Wisconsin into the law of the land. I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask. Flipping dozens of state legislative seats is going to take resources. Can you chip in to help us organize voters in districts in every corner of the state where, at long last, Democrats have the chance to win?

If you feel so inclined, here's the link to the Wisconsin Dems donation site. And to see how a state can flourish after a nightmarish, years-long GOP stranglehold, look no further than what's getting done in neighboring Michigan with a blue legislative and executive branch. Nothing would be better than to see the same thing happen in the Badger State. Many thanks and cheese be upon ye.

And now, our feature presentation...

-

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Note: Did you hear that greenhouse gases also affect gravity? I'd be skeptical. At this point it's just a rumor that's floating around.

-

By the Numbers:

Days 'til we turn our clocks ahead: 5

Days 'til the New England Craft Brew Summit in Portland, Maine: 2

Value of the catch Maine lobstermen brought in last year, nearly 20% higher than 2022: $464 million

Dockside price per pound, the second highest on record: $4.95

Amount a used Tesla will be worth, according to Elon Musk in 2019: $100,000

Actual worth of a used Tesla today: $29,000

Age of The Godfather, Part II as of this year: 50

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Mobile home goes mobile…

-

CHEERS to a moment of truth. Oh, it's on, baby—Super Tuesday is on! In this corner, Joe "Dark Brandon" Biden! And in this corner, Dean "Who?" Phillips! And in this other corner, the feared “Write-in”! All three locked in a contest featuring sixteen rounds of lever pulling, touch-screen tapping, and oval filling-inning. Here's my exclusive Billynalysis of how things could shake out:

Millions of dollars have been spent, thousands of doors have been kicked in to get at those hard-to-reach 'refuses to answer the doorbell but we know they're home' voters. And it all comes down to passion, turnout, the weather, and the strength of the daytime TV lineup. Maine’s primary is today, and look at all the times I’ve voted so far! If Whoopie and Alyssa are having an epic shout-down on The View, or if there are multiple cliffhangers on the soaps, or if Judge Judy is trying a particularly nasty case, it could keep voters home. But if it's all kum by yah and the lead guest on Dr. Phil is Carrot Top, this could be a record turnout. This is the grand Carnegie Hall performance, folks. The lunge to the top of Mount Everest. A Nobel prize, an Oscar and a Guggenheim Foundation grant all rolled into one. A Zamboni ride into history. Blue candidates versus blue candidates in states both blue and red. Very exciting. Back to you, Chet…

Tonight we'll be glued to the play-by-play commentary from Rachel Maddow and her all-pundit orchestra, as we simultaneously splash in the pulsating liveblog threads by the Daily Kos Elections Team (see their EXCLUSIVE Super Tuesday preview here) while periodically checking in with the Russian trolls on twitter, who will call the whole thing for Tulsi Gabbard at the stroke of 8pm. Say this for 'em: they're evil as hell, but always punctual.

JEERS to unwanted swirlies. Horrible destruction this week in Texas as the biggest wildfires in their history continue chewing up grazing land:

A cluster of fires has burned across more than 1,900 square miles in rural areas surrounding Amarillo, while the largest blaze spilled into neighboring Oklahoma. View from space. “More than a million acres have burned. And we are in winter, and this is the largest fire in Texas history,” [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas said during a CNN interview. “We, as a country and as a world, have to be ready for the increasing effects of extreme weather caused by climate change. It’s a remarkable phenomenon, and it will manifest itself in the days to come, and we have to prepare for it now.”

Governor Greg Abbott quickly assured residents he'd do everything he could think of for the affected areas. Emergency officials then quickly assured residents that they'll likely recover anyway.

JEERS to today's edition of Well That's The Least Surprising Non-Surprise in the Surprising History of Non-Surprises. Courtesy of NBC News:

The Supreme Court on Monday handed a sweeping win to former President Donald Trump by ruling that states cannot kick him off the ballot over his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol—bringing a swift end to a case with huge implications for the 2024 election.

This has been today's edition of Well That's The Least Surprising Non-Surprise in the Surprising History of Non-Surprises.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x A white bison is relatively rare and it may be an albino or a leucistic specimen. This one was spotted in Wyoming



[📹 Jesus_86]pic.twitter.com/2DcQYM2m6Q — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 3, 2024

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

JEERS to humans behaving badly. On March 5, 1946, prompted by the shenanigans of Joseph Stalin (who died on this date in 1953) in post-World War II Europe, Winston Churchill introduced the new phrase "Iron Curtain" in a speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. Or, as Bed Bath & Beyond would later call it: "our worst-selling curtain ever."

CHEERS to processions with punch. Gotta give a shout-out to my homies (I assume over there they call them “hausies”) in Dusseldorf, Germany, which was my playground as a kid for five years back in the ‘70s. Last month they had their annual carnival-related Rose Monday parade, for which they create outrageous floats that lampoon politicians the world over. You can see some of them here, but I’ll highlight one I love in all its crude glory: Republicans, represented by their cult leader, gleefully stabbing our ally Ukraine in the back:

The red-hatted cultists quickly condemned the float, saying it was unnecessarily inflammatory and if anyone disagrees they’ll stab them in the back.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: March 5, 2014

JEERS to being at the right place at the wrong time. First they said they weren't sure there was a leak at a nuclear waste dump in New Mexico. Then they admitted there was a leak, but it was hardly worth mentioning. Then people in Oklahoma said they were worried some of the leakage might end up in their state. And now we find out that 13 workers at the nuclear waste dump ended up with some of the leakage inside their bodies:

The workers inhaled plutonium and americium, which if lodged in the body bombards internal organs with subatomic particles for the rest of the person’s lifetime. … Drugs can be given to people who have absorbed radioactive materials: chemicals that bind with those materials and speed up excretion. But these drugs have health risks of their own and may introduce extra risk if the level of contamination is low, Mr. Franco said.

For now federal investigators are guardedly optimistic. So far only two workers have expressed a desire to swim across the Pacific and pick a fight with Mothra.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to a furry four-legger's best friend. Can’t let the day to go by without sending out a heartfelt “meow” in honor of Tricia Wyse LeFevre—aka Daily Kos's beloved animal rights activist and "Pootie Queen"—who left us eight years ago today. Tricia was the driving force behind the daily "pootie diaries" (and, for canine aficionados, "Woozle Wednesdays"), a lengthy strip of LOL pics that served (and still serves, thanks to her litter of a-“mew”-sing surrogates) as a welcome oasis on the Rec List amidst all the pie flinging and Trump insanity. Kossack bfitzinAR said it best in her diary that broke the news:

Triciawyse, aka The Pootie Queen It’s hard to even start on how and why she was so important. … She created a space where people could bring their joy in their pets, their questions about pets, and their sorrow at the loss of their pets. She created a safe space where we could come when the stresses of our personal lives became overwhelming. She loved our community, kept track of us, let everyone know when one of us needed help or sympathy---and put it on the top of every diary that she would defend the Peeps under any circumstances.

One of the nicest things this community did for Tricia was to pay her way to attend the Netroots Nation convention in Providence in 2011. Michael and I were there when she arrived at the hotel—yes, wearing her leopard-print cat ears (above)—and until the moment she left five days later she was treated like the royalty she was. Fair to say that was a highlight of what was a very challenging life for Trish. So, in her honor today, we’re serving up a giant tub of Fancy Feast Liver & Giblet casserole in the C&J cafeteria. Would you prefer a fork or a spoon?

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial The Chinese government tried to silence Bill in Portland Maine. It backfired. —NBC News

-