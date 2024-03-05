Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says she won’t seek reelection, avoiding 3-way race

GalleGO to the polls. 😎

Trump really seems to think he's running against Obama

How much “cognitive decline” can Trump really suffer, given where he started out?

Trump’s tax cut came up very short of promised benefits

Surprise, surprise.

Moms for Liberty founders go on ‘60 Minutes’ and wow, does it go badly

Come for the latest in outrage politics. Stay for the cringe.

Supreme Court temporarily blocks new Texas law that allows police to arrest migrants

Always a shocker when the court does the right thing.

The ‘vote no and take the dough’ House GOP rides again

Nancy Pelosi predicted this one spot-on.

Republicans are in trouble on IVF, and Democrats are coming for them

The toppling of Roe v. Wade might topple Republicans too.

Cartoon: Florida Man

Can he run out the clock?

Trump fans are spreading fake images of Black supporters who don't exist

“I'm not out there taking pictures of what's really happening. I'm a storyteller.”

The next Biden-Trump split screen is heading to Georgia—Trump's nemesis

The last time Trump visited the state, he was getting booked.

Georgia Democrats unexpectedly land strong challenger for state Supreme Court race

How far inland can the blue wave go in Georgia?

Texas attorney general who survived impeachment targets House Republicans who sought his ouster

So much for checks and balances.

