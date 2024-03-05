Donald Trump ramped up the fearmongering, dehumanizing rhetoric around immigrants during a Monday interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network host Brian Glenn. The conservative Glenn took time away from dressing in drag and being defended online by hypocrite girlfriend Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to smile and lob softball questions at the twice-impeached former president.

"They’re rough people, in many cases from jails, prisons, from mental institutions, insane asylums, you know?" Trump rambled about migrants crossing the border. "Insane asylums, that’s 'Silence of the Lambs' stuff." That elicited a laugh from the audience gathered at his fraudulently self-appraised Mar-a-Lago property. Trump then added, “Hannibal Lecter, anybody know Hannibal Lecter? Well, we don’t want ‘em in this country."

Flat-out xenophobia has been Trump’s bread and butter since he first announced his candidacy for president in 2015 and called Mexican immigrants criminals, drug dealers, and rapists. The Republican Party has since been emboldened to ramp up the dehumanizing language, isolationist policy prescriptions, and racism as a political talking point.

Now Trump is using offensive references to mental illness as a cudgel in his decade-long (and stale) quest to villainize immigrants and stoke fear about a trumped-up border crisis.

