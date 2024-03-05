North Carolina: It is pretty stunning, given the relative ease with which one can avoid a runoff in North Carolina (only 30% is the threshold), that we could see up to three runoffs in the U.S. House. David Nir already covered NC-08, where one-time Rep. Mark Harris is sitting just a hair over the threshold with the bulk of the precincts reporting. Meanwhile, in the newly-drawn NC-06 which takes in Greensboro and deep red turf to its southwest, where Trump-endorsed lobbyist Addison McDowell has a scant two-point edge (26%-24%) over former Rep. Mark Walker. In NC-13, which surrounds Raleigh, wealthy attorney Kelly Daughtry has a clear lead, but sits below the 30% threshold at 28.5%. Businessman Fred van Canon and prosecutor Brad Knott are separated by less than 900 votes for the second spot.