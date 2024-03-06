Remembering the Good Times

When I heard the news yesterday that Kyrsten Sinema isn’t running for a second term as senator from Arizona, I got all nostalgic and weepy-eyed as I looked so, so fondly back at her nearly six years in the esteemed upper chamber of our Legislative branch. Her list of positive accomplishments will forever leave an impact on our great nation. For example, there’s

But look at me, just yammering away. I could go on and on. Suffice it to to say, when all is said and done and the cows have come home to roost, Senator Sinema will always oops I lost my train of thought. And I really mean that.

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Note: As of today, there are only 300 days left in the year. Please plan your 2025 New Years resolutions accordingly.

By the Numbers:

Starts Friday!!!

Days 'til spring: 13

Days 'til the 34th annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona: 2

Final vote from the French parliament to enshrine abortion rights into their constitution: 780-72

Number of other countries that protect abortion rights in their constitution: 0

Current average tax refund, up 4% from last year according to the IRS: $3,123

Increase in Ford sales for February, due to EVs and hybrids: 10.5%

Current worldwide gross of Dune 2: $185 million

Mid-week Rapture Index: 186 (including 3 droughts and 1 bumper crop of heavenly mushrooms). Soul Protection Factor 12 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

Puppy Pic of the Day: Tilty tilt tilt…

CHEERS to picking the one you want to take ya to the November 5th dance. Yesterday, Super Tuesday, Democrats voted in hot primary action to choose their nominee to run against the Trump crime syndicate in November, and when it was all over they’d cast their votes for: Biden, Biden, Biden, Biden, Biden, Biden, Biden, Biden, Biden, Biden, Biden, and Biden. (One of those might be flipped around—the cat threw upon my Post-It note when I was in the kitchen fixing my sixth rum and Coke.) For up to the minute results, you can always count on the Cheers and Jeers Discount Newsroom: hard-hitting journalism that delivers the who, what, when and why, then skips the where and passes the savings on to you.

JEERS to the moments after the dog catches the car. Republicans, co-opted by the MAGA cult, finally got their long-awaited court ruling effectively banning in-vitro fertilization. According to the Alabama Supreme Court, which consists of 7 Bubbas and 2 Karens in a Winnebago with bibles for brains, frozen embryos are children. If an embryo is harmed in any way, those responsible will be punished by being forced to continue living in Alabama. But that's a very unpopular view in this country, and it threatens MAGA candidates running for elections across the country. So how are they responding to the ruling? Exactly how you'd expect:

Numerous Republicans in competitive districts have taken to supporting symbolic resolutions in the wake of the IVF controversy. […] Chips off the ol’ block. “The Alabama Supreme Court did what a lot of Republican House members have wanted to do,” Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA), who chairs Democrats’ campaign arm, said Monday on MSNBC. “They supported legislation called the Life at Conception Act, which is similar to what the Alabama court decided, and now all these Republicans are trying to come out saying they support IVF, but none of them are willing to support legislation to actually do that.”

Perfectly normal to say one thing and plot to do another. I believe the Bible states quite clearly: "Blessed are the deceivers, for they shall inherit the votes of the rubes."

JEERS to an unsatisfactory conclusion. On March 6, 1857, the Supreme Court ruled in the Dred Scott case. Their brilliant conclusion: slaves aren’t citizens, according to their strict interpretation of the Constitution:

[I]n the opinion of the justices, black people were not considered citizens when the Constitution was drafted in 1787. According to [Chief Justice Roger] Taney, Dred Scott was the property of his owner, and property could not be taken from a person without due process of law. Six years ago the city of Baltimore took down its statue of racist rat bastard Chief Justice Roger B. Taney. They shoulda replaced it with a steaming turd. In fact, there were free black citizens of the United States in 1787, but Taney and the other justices were attempting to halt further debate on the issue of slavery in the territories. The decision inflamed regional tensions, which burned for another four years before exploding into the Civil War.

Chief Justice Taney—with political pressure from none other than President Buchanan—thought the decision would settle the issue of slavery. I think enough time has passed that I can say with reasonable confidence: what a dope.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to Pa Bell. 148 years ago today, in 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received a patent—#174,465—for a new and exciting communications device, one of the features of which was the insertion of a diaphragm. Bell called it the telephone. Republicans, of course, called it a harlot.

CHEERS to goopy hands in the morning. Here's the latest from my “revenge is a dish best served creamy” file. Our driveway is narrow and it's nearly impossible to see if traffic's coming from our left when we leave the house. So I tacked a note to a utility pole located three feet to the left of our driveway ("Avoid A Ticket, please park behind this pole. Thanks."), but someone keeps ripping it down. Turns out it's an employee of the café down at the corner—he apparently got a ticket a while back for parking too close to our driveway and is, shall we say, disgruntled. So he's been ripping down my little sign for a few months now, and I just keep printing new ones to replace them.

Yesterday he stole my sign twice within a couple hours, so I did what any enterprising patriot defending his little fiefdom would do: I printed a new sign, covered the back of it with clear packing tape so it was moisture-proof, slathered mayonnaise onto the packing tape, and tacked it up on the pole. When the vandal wandered up on his break to do his dirty deed, I watched as he yanked it off and ended up with a handful of Hellman's. For some reason he didn’t find it as hilarious as I did. I don’t understand that. Maybe next time he will. When he gets a handful of hornets.

Ten years ago in C&J: March 6, 2014

CHEERS to speaking truth to Putin. Maria Alyokhina, one of the members of punk collective Pussy Riot who was sent to prison (and released last year) for "Hooliganism," has written a raw analysis of the state of her country in the wake of the Crimea takeover. I wish I could say I was shocked by any of it, but it's all too familiarly, well, Russian:

“Citizens, don’t block the way for other citizens.” These are the words we hear emanating from loudspeakers during the last demonstrations against arrests and war. These words most clearly embody the quiet creeping civil divide in Russia, a divide possibly more frightening than civil war. This is an artificial yet effectively constructed divide of citizens into those who have opinions but have no right to walk along the streets, and those who walk along the streets with empty heads and without a desire to have a say in government. The habit of standing on the sidelines has become a pillar of life in Russia. Political involvement and a lack of indifference are mocked. Reflection and analysis of current events are simply dismissed as superfluous and unnecessary. Submission is welcomed, and so the state trudges on. (“…Into a bright future,” one might add here.) But this allusion to a Soviet belief in a better tomorrow is no longer a real conviction in contemporary Russian society, where a tired sigh at the end of the day is filled with the weary thought “at least there’s no war.” For now.

Stifling public protest? Artificially dividing citizens? Pats on the head for staying ignorant and apathetic? Do as we say and no one gets hurt? Overworked, exhausted and war-weary? Cynical of the promises of ponies and unicorns? Hey Russia! Quit stealing our act. [3/6/24 Update: The mighty Russian Wurlitzer plays on…now with 100% more war.]

JEERS to chaos in Canuckistan. With the primaries, Israel-Gaza, and the Ukraine situation sucking up most of the oxygen on the planet recently, you may have missed the hot stone-on-stone action on the cold, hard ice in Calgary, Alberta. Canadian curler Rachel Homan won the prestigious Scotties Tournament of Hearts championship, and her home province of Ontario went absolutely berserk. Being Canada and all, the celebrating was, as usual, virtually indistinguishable from out-of-control rioting, as demonstrated here in this video archived at the Canadian National Naughty Boys Bureau. WARNING: this is not at all suitable for children or people with sensitivities to graphic scenes of destruction:

x Rioting begins in Winnipeg this morning because sports. pic.twitter.com/BJhG4f7P6b — Colin Lougheed (@Colin_Lougheed) March 26, 2018

I blame the Molson.

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

