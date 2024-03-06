Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake has been cozying up to a well-known white nationalist and QAnon-adjacent operative, the Arizona Mirror reports. Wade Searle has been called one of neo-Nazi leader Nick Fuentes’ “strongest soldiers.” Searle lost his job working for the extremist Rep. Paul Gosar after Talking Points Memo exposed his ties to Fuentes.

So of course Searle has been welcomed by Lake, the biggest election denier of 2022 after she lost her gubernatorial bid to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake continued to claim she was the “lawful governor”—even as she was filing papers to run for the Senate seat currently occupied by Kyrsten Sinema, who announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection.

Like the true Donald Trump fanatic she is, Lake filed repeated lawsuits to challenge the election outcome. Like Trump, she just kept losing those suits. Also like Trump, she’s embroiled in a defamation lawsuit over her attacks on an election official.

Searle has been showing up at Lake’s campaign events, even standing prominently behind her when Sen. John Barrasso—a member of the Senate GOP leadership—recently gave her his endorsement.

Lake’s campaign and Searle boost each other’s social media posts, and Searle seems to be involved with two Arizona groups, Students for Kari and Students for Trump, the Mirror reports. Lake, Searle, and the groups didn’t respond to the Mirror’s request for comment and clarification about his role in her campaign.

That endorsement from Barrasso isn’t a one-off from Senate Republican leadership or the GOP establishment. They’re coalescing behind Lake’s bid—never mind the MAGA-spouting white nationalist neo-Nazi lurking just below the surface of her campaign. A whole mess of senators are holding a fundraiser for her in Washington this week, including wannabe Senate Minority Leader John Cornyn, National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines, and Senate Republican Policy Committee Chair Joni Ernst.

Is it official now? Has the Senate GOP just declared themselves the party of Trump and white nationalists? Sure seems like it.

