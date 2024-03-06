New York Times:

“Remember how you felt the day after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016,” the Biden campaign wrote in a fund-raising appeal last month. “Remember walking around in disbelief and fear of what was to come.”

But as Mr. Trump pursues a return to power, the question of what exactly voters remember has rarely been more important. While Mr. Trump is staking his campaign on a nostalgia for a time not so long ago, Mr. Biden’s campaign is counting on voters to refocus on Mr. Trump, hoping they will recall why they denied him a second term.

It’s only been three years, but memories of Mr. Trump’s presidency have faded and changed fast.

Early still, but "Project 2025 isn't real" is my Take of the Day candidate. https://t.co/wLt5HL9Kbm pic.twitter.com/SszW8HZYa1

CNBC:

x Primary results @GOP #SuperTuesday@NikkiHaley percentages:

VT 47%

CO 40%

MA 36%

VA 33%

ME 25%

AR 24%

NC 23%

TX 19%

Seems many GOP voters don't want Trump?

Recall Haley got 43% in NH; 40% in SC; Trump lost 49% in Iowa https://t.co/j2OtEnHYfi — Tim McBride (@mcbridetd) March 6, 2024

The above were 9 pm results, but the point still stands (Haley won Vermont). Some but not all of those Haley voters were Democrats. More were independents. Many Republicans chose not to vote for Trump even though he cleaned up in both delegates and vote percentage. And no one fully understands what that means for fall. Still, Haley is out.

x Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign and leave Donald Trump as the last major Republican candidate https://t.co/qtG4wSSZq0



via @sppeople & @MegKinnardAP — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) March 6, 2024

Super Tuesday exit poll data from CBS:

Party ID of Haley voters and Trump voters? As in previous contests, much of Haley's support comes from voters who are not Republican. In Virginia, this is particularly striking. Republicans make up just a third of those voting for her in that state. In Virginia, about a quarter of Haley's supporters are Democrats. In North Carolina, most of her supporters are independents.

Molly Jong-Fast/MSNBC:

Trump's Super Tuesday 'win' comes at a cost Nikki Haley wants to harness the "never Trump" vote. Can she help make one of Team Trump's worst fears come true? Despite never having a chance at winning, Haley’s quest quickly became quixotic, exposing cracks in Trump’s election strategy and structure. After all, Trump has always run on appealing to the GOP base’s basest nature. He won by shifting the electorate, getting traditionally low-turnout voters to vote for him. If that base’s enthusiasm falters even a little bit, that alone could be enough for Biden to hold on to the presidency. Haley showed us that there are real fractures not only in Trump’s strategy, but in the GOP primary base. Per The Associated Press, "According to AP VoteCast surveys of the first three head-to-head Republican contests, 2 in 10 Iowa voters, one-third of New Hampshire voters, and one-quarter of South Carolina voters would be so disappointed by Trump’s renomination that they would refuse to vote for him in the fall." Now that he has 91 criminal counts against him and is heading into a criminal trial in March, it seems even more unlikely that the “never Trump” contingent will change their minds in November. .

x The complaining around Schiff’s strategy betrayed a fundamental misreading of normie Democrats, who *want* to focus attacks on Republicans, and not have a months-long intra-party feud. pic.twitter.com/HvQBnsbbXU — Bill Scher (@billscher) March 6, 2024

Meanwhile Joe Biden also romped. Not much drama. Hey, did you know for the most part Biden outperformed Obama in 2012?

Arizona Republic:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema won't seek reelection, ending chances of a 3-way Arizona Senate race Ending more than a year of speculation about her future, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Tuesday she won’t seek reelection because extremism in both major parties makes it impossible to tackle the nation’s needs. In a video message on social media, Sinema, I-Ariz., rattled off what she views as a successful legislative record and lamented that “Americans still choose to retreat further to their partisan corners.” "It’s all or nothing. The outcome is less important than beating the other guy,” she said. “The only political victories that matter these days are symbolic. … Compromise is a dirty word. We’ve arrived at that crossroad and we chose anger and division. I believe in my approach, but it’s not what America wants right now.”

She did herself in by fighting for tax cuts, alienating Democrats along the way. Matt Fuller/X via Threadreader put together a good summary of her saga:

I can’t tell you exactly why Kyrsten Sinema is leaving Congress. But I can tell you that @sambrodey’s coverage of her was genuinely exceptional and some of the most revealing reporting about Sinema or any other politician. Small thread: In Oct. 2021, Sam reported on how Sinema’s bizarre transformation into a centrist troll had burned some of her personal friendships.

x Yes. Sinema wasn’t beaten. She lost it. https://t.co/dBJQeSboFC — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) March 6, 2024

David Rothkopf/Daily Beast:

The Biden Administration’s Going All-In on Its Push for a Gaza Ceasefire Vice President Harris’ meeting with Netanyahu’s rival—and her passionate words on behalf of Palestinians—are just a couple ways the White House is trying to halt the fighting. You could hear the urgency in the vice president’s remarks when she passionately addressed the plight of the people of Palestine both on Sunday when she spoke in Selma, Alabama, and on Monday after she met with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz—who also happens to be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s primary domestic political rival, and who made the visit to D.C. despite protests from Netanyahu.

Alon Pinkas/Haaretz:

The U.S. Finally Realized: Netanyahu Broke an Unbreakable Alliance Over 15 years, through hubris and rudeness, Benjamin Netanyahu has managed to turn Israel from an ally into a high-maintenance, ongoing crisis whose actions are inconsistent with U.S. interests in the Middle East Gantz's meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and lawmakers in Congress are not ordinary meetings. They are meetings reserved for a prime minister, or someone they think will or should be premier. More than anything, they are meant to rile Netanyahu – the self-ordained ultimate maven on U.S. affairs whom the Americans have concluded is a liability, not an ally.

