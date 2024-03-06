Nikki Haley is out, but that won't heal the wound in the Republican Party

Her voters didn’t love her, but they sure hated Trump.

Cartoon: Dinosaurs for asteroids

Some things just don’t make sense.

Trump’s big purge of the GOP is underway

There’s only room for one kind of Republican, and it’s not the reasonable kind.

8 reasons to celebrate Kyrsten Sinema curtsying out of the Senate for good

The “feckless, corrupt egomaniac who sabotaged abortion and voting rights” will not be missed.

Elon Musk flies to Mar-a-Lago as Trump seeks cash for those pesky court fees

Pretty sure we can call this meeting the “axis of evil.”

Kari Lake pals around with white nationalists—and GOP leaders are behind her

You know the saying: If at first you don’t succeed, try … it with neo-Nazis.

Sinema and Manchin are out. It’s time to win the Senate and get s--- done

They, like the filibuster, are going to be a thing of the past.

Mitch McConnell endorses guy he hates

What a man of principle!

Microsoft and Starbucks have now pledged to stay neutral in union organizing campaigns

Perhaps the days of corporate union busting are in the rearview mirror.

Super Tuesday can help Biden zero in on pool of gettable anti-Trump voters

The question of how many Haley supporters will switch to Biden is an intriguing one.

With big primary win, Colin Allred kicks off race to unseat Ted Cruz

No Democrat has won statewide in Texas since 1994, but here’s hoping …

