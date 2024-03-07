Happy Early International Women’s Day C&J will be posting late tomorrow, so here’s an early annual salute to those among us who really should be in charge of everything. [Sigh.] Maybe one day... "We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men and women are created equal." —Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Declaration of Rights and Sentiments (1845) “It was we, the people; not we, the white male citizens; nor yet we, the male citizens; but we, the whole people, who formed the Union” ... “Men, their rights and nothing more; women, their rights and nothing less.” —Susan B. Anthony Continued...

"When I'm sometimes asked 'When will there be enough [women on the Supreme Court]?' and I say 'When there are nine,' people are shocked. But there'd been nine men, and nobody's ever raised a question about that." —Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." —Michelle Obama "Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the husbands. Remember all men would be tyrants if they could. If particular care and attention is not paid to the ladies we are determined to foment a rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice, or representation." —Abigail Adams [Note: This is one particular Capitol insurrection I would support. —BiPM] “The word’s out: I’m a woman, and I’m going to have trouble backing off on that. I am what I am. I’ll go out and talk to people about what’s happening to their families, and when I do that, I’m a mother. I’m a grandmother.” —Elizabeth Warren "I, Kamala Devi Harris, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.” —Vice President Harris, January 20, 2021 “At present, our country needs women's idealism and determination, perhaps more in politics than anywhere else.” —Shirley Chisholm "I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life's a bitch. You've got to go out and kick ass.” —Maya Angelou

Organizers ask that you wear something purple tomorrow. If, instead, you chose to mark the occasion by running around in a red MAGA hat, no problem: please stay where you are and a complimentary purple nurple will be dispensed free of charge.

And now, our feature presentation…

Cheers and Jeers for Thursday, March 7, 2024

Note: Today's C&J is dedicated to the memory of long-time Daily Kos community member, C&J kiddie pool splasher, and sterling Canadian citizen-ambassador Observerinvancouver, who passed away a year ago today after a long illness. A proud north-of-the-border Kossack since 2008, "Oiv" loved this place and we loved her back. Here at C&J HQ in Portland, Maine, we always got a nice holiday card from her, and her closing from 2002's seems like a succinct message to her favorite online family:

Take care. Hugs and scritches as appropriate, Moyna

By the Numbers:

Saturday!!!

Days 'til Easter: 24

Days 'til the 64th Maple Festival in Highland County, Virginia: 2

Drop in the U.S. breast cancer rate over the last four decades: 58%

Percent of Americans who live in a state where recreational marijuana is legal, according to the Pew Research Center: 54%

Percent of American adults polled by Ipsos who oppose designating IVF embryos as “children,” versus 31% who support it: 66%

Average credit card late fee under new Biden administration rules, down from $32: $8

Collective amount that rule will save Americans every year: $10 billion

Your Thursday Molly Ivins Moment:

Anyway, it was '83 or some year right around there when we held The Fence climbing contest. See, people talked about building The Fence back then, too. The Fence along the Mexican border. To keep Them out. At the time, the proposal was quite specific--a 17-foot cyclone fence with bob wire at the top. So a test fence was built at Terlingua, and the First-Ever Terlingua Memorial Over, Under or Through Mexican Fence Climbing Contest took place. Prize: a case of Lone Star beer. Winning time: 30 seconds. I tell this story to make the one single point about the border and immigration we know to be true: The Fence will not work. No fence will work. The Great darn Wall of China will not work. Do not build a fence. It will not work. They will come anyway. Over, under or through. Some of you think a fence will work because Israel has one. Israel is a very small country. Anyone who says a fence can fix this problem is a demagogue and an ass. —March 2006

Puppy Pic of the Day: Three months…

CHEERS to sittin' down at the kitchen table for a reality check from Uncle Joe. Thanks to the miracle of time travel (thank you, host wormhole), we got a preview of tonight's State of the Union address in front of a joint session of Congress (plus the Supreme Court justices, most of ‘em anyway). Please rise:

"Mister Speaker, Madam Vice President, members of Congress, distinguished guests, and my fellow Americans, I come before you tonight to report that the state of our union is…" Gonna miss Speaker Nancy up there. They should blur Mike Johnson’s face to prevent viewer nausea. "Liar!"…"Socialist!"…"Who asked you?!!"…"Someone call the Gazpacho Police!!!"… "Sleepy Joe!"… "Your Executive Branch thugs stole my ankle flask!"…"Impeach now!"… [Honk Honk!!!] …"I hope you fail because if you fail America fails! Er, you know what I mean!"…"I'm mooning you on behalf of JOHN GALT!"…"Pee! Poop! I said pee poop Ha Ha Ha!!!"…"That should be the ghost of JFK, Jr. up there!"…"Could someone please remove the Communist infiltrators from the chamber?" ... "Tyranny!"… [Honk Honk!!!] …"Your speech is full of bamboo fibers!" … "Can we filibuster this address? How about an anonymous hold, then?"... [Honk Honk!!!] …"Look! I'm holding up a piece of paper with misspelled words on it!"..."Use promo code CancelCulture123 and get 66 percent off your MyPillow purchase!"… "I love lamp!" …"RobbleRobbleRobble!"… [Honk Honk!!!]" "...still a work in progress."

It's mostly smooth sailing from there.

P.S. The one who does nothing but honk the clown horn? As usual...Justice Thomas.

JEERS to fire hoses at dawn. On March 7, 1965, America's ”Bloody Sunday”—a march by civil rights demonstrators, notably the late Congressman John Lewis among them—was broken up in Selma, Alabama when "state and local lawmen attacked them with clubs and tear gas. Here's the iconic photo of Lewis nearly losing his life for the simple act of wondering if perhaps Black Americans could be equal to white ones:

And his final crossing—an achingly-poignant moment—after he passed away at 80 in 2020:

To mark the occasion, there were events in Selma, Alabama over the weekend, including a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris. No injuries were reported beyond a few cases of banjo on the knee.

CHEERS and JEERS to making cents (and also losing them). Being a world-renowned fauxconomist, I know that my opinion can have an overly-influential effect on the fiduciary proceedings of the global markets and non-fungible token futures. So I'll simply stay neutral and recap the week thus far in economics and horse tradin' with some traditional-media headlines we carved off of the internet. Caution—minor whiplash ahead:

$ Job openings little changed at 8.9 million in January $ Private employment increased by 140,000 in February $ New Biden rule would cap credit card late fees at $8 $ JetBlue, Spirit end $3.8 billion merger after court ruling $ Black women struggle to find their way in a job world where diversity is under attack $ CVS and Walgreens plan to start dispensing abortion pill mifepristone soon $ Powell reinforces position that the Fed is not ready to start cutting interest rates $ Oil rises more than $1 as Powell indicates interest rate cuts likely this year $ Credit scores decrease for first time in a decade as more borrowers fall behind $ Tesla shares skid after China sales fell to the lowest level in over a year $ Xi Jinping’s hunger for power is hurting China’s economy $ Oscar Mayer to launch first vegan hot dog later this year $ $200 billion: Jeff Bezos back on top as world's richest person, jumping Elon Musk in Bloomberg ranking $ Maple sugaring season begins

Tonight on our dinner table: waffles and irrational exuberance.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x This is Steve Whitehouse and Kevin Marriott.



During their shift as waste collectors, they saw a house on fire. Steve climbed the balcony to rescue a woman, a man, and a dog, while Kevin kept neighbors safe.



Then they went for coffee and continued on their route. pic.twitter.com/pl9KVXCvbK — Goodable (@Goodable) March 2, 2024

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to shuttle diplomacy. 170 years ago this week, in 1854, U.S. Commodore Matthew C. Perry finally reached Japan during his second trip there. His perilous efforts on the high seas were well rewarded: he came back with the Kanagawa treaty and a runner-up trophy from the karaoke finals.

JEERS to living in the past. Well, dammit. We may have been able to usher in a new millennium during our lifetime, but it looks like our quest to enter the dawn of a new era has been postponed:

The Triassic was the dawn of the dinosaurs. The Paleogene saw the rise of mammals. The Pleistocene included the last ice ages. Is it time to mark humankind’s transformation of the planet with its own chapter in Earth history, the “Anthropocene,” or the human age? Not yet, scientists have decided, after a debate that has spanned nearly 15 years. Or the blink of an eye, depending on how you look at it. A committee of roughly two dozen scholars has, by a large majority, voted down a proposal to declare the start of the Anthropocene, a newly created epoch of geologic time.

The decision is actually being delayed for technical reasons. They're still trying to decide if it might be more accurate to rename it the "Thanks A Lot, Planet Killing Parasitic Bipeds Era."

Ten years ago in C&J: March 7, 2014

CHEERS to documenting the atrocities. One person you won't hear a peep from (or about) at CPAC was the Republican President of the United States for two terms: George W. Bush. And one of the many reasons why he'll be persona non grata is the Iraq War. So it's a bit schadenfreudalistic to know that Rachel Maddow and a team of researchers have put together a documentary debuting tonight on MSNBC called Why We Did It:

Over the last eight months, we have been digging and interviewing and slowly putting together the pieces of the puzzle to discover what lurked beneath the public case for war. We needed to find out once and for all what was behind the Administration’s laser focus on Iraq, almost from its first day in office. The answer we found and offer up to viewers is both fascinating—and detailed.

I hear it was filmed in SweetsandflowersVision.

And just one more…

CHEERS to annual gut checks. Ending today's column on a personal note, but a pretty big one around our house. Seven years ago this week, Mercy Hospital’s ER waiting room was the proud recipient of a bouncing-in-agonizing-pain-and-looking-rather-gaunt adult baby Billy. Something mysterious in my belly had declared war on me, and the 82 Advils I was taking every day were no longer providing the medical care I required.

They ran some tests, declared me the new poster child for the living dead, wheeled me into the OR at midnight for emergency surgery, gutted me like a fish, took out some stage-3 colon cancer, stapled me back together, took care of my every whim for a week but also stabbed me with many needles and told me I couldn’t watch Judge Judy with the volume set to 99, signed me up for a dozen sessions of chemo (a fizzy Folfox-fluorouracil, Oxaliplatin and Leucovorin cocktail with a lime twist and don’t forget the paper umbrella), helped me with the paperwork to nominate my post-surgery epidural for a Nobel Prize in Pain Management, and declared me cancer-free...all the while accepting my Obamacare card with a smile.

I bring this up because a) unlike Francisco Franco, I'm still alive! And b) I want to remind myself what I posted on Facebook shortly before I was discharged, words that ring even more true today with a few years of chaos and confusion over the coronavirus pandemic to look back on:

“As for the doctors, nurses and staff here at Mercy Hospital, I would strip every penny from every worthless fucking hedge fund goon in a second and hand it all over to them. We are paying the wrong professionals the wrong wages. I watched these good-humored professionals with my own eyes come to work during an epic blizzard to drain stuff, relieve pain, and make sure we're all doing okay. But it's something they do every day. These people are gods and goddesses among men and women.”

Coincidentally, this week also marks five years since I sat for my last chemo session from a second bout of the same kind of cancer (in my stomach this time) that Mercy’s surgical and oncology teams kicked to the curb with equal efficiency. As of this morning we remain “all clean.”

Knock on wood, I feel great and have no overt signs of anything amiss under the hood. It's very important I stay healthy for a long time to come. Mainly because I had a premonition years ago and I'll be very disappointed if I don’t, in fact, depart this world in a paragliding collision with fog-shrouded Mount Kilimanjaro at the age of 110. Yes—I expect alcohol will be involved.

Have a nice Thursday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

