On Saturday, Donald Trump told a Richmond, Virginia, audience that the MAGA movement is not a minority grouping of the Republican Party but “96% maybe 100%” of the GOP.

“We’re getting rid of the Romneys of the world,” he said, adding that, “we wanna get Romneys and those out.”

Trump did a 180 by Tuesday evening, when he claimed he was going “to unify this country and unify this party.” He resorted to his usual Trumpian babble and said, “We want to have unity, and we’re going to have unity, and it’s going to happen very quickly.” Don’t let that revolving door of BS hit you!

Trump has a long history of demanding absolute fealty and calling it unity. During the primary season, he’s used his MAGA legion to squash his weaker Republican opponents. After months of attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump finally relented—after DeSantis dropped out of the race and endorsed King Trump. Telling the audience that DeSantis was “a really terrific person,” Trump promised to retire the nickname “DeSanctimonious.”

But it’s hard for Trump to remember not to demean the people he has spent so much time humiliating, and on Mar. 3, DeSantis, or should I say “DeSanctus,” caught some stray fire in a social media post Trump was focusing on “Birdbrain” Nikki Haley.

Haley announced the suspension of her campaign Wednesday. So far she is sticking to her guns and not endorsing Trump. Unlike soon-to-be-former Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Haley’s best bet for having a future political career is to hold out and hope she’s still around when the Trump era finally ends.

But whether Haley endorses him or not, it’s a safe bet Trump will continue to belittle her and every person who dared to challenge his supremacy in the GOP.

His claims of unity amount to nothing more than what the MAGA movement’s takeover of the GOP has always been—a movement about and for one person: Donald Trump.