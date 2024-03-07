It's time to face the Trump menace and save democracy. Let's f---ing go

Trump's back and the GOP is all in on his fascist agenda—internment camps, mass deportations, you name it. But guess what? We’re ready to shut it down for good.

House GOP once again hopes they can be respectful at the State of the Union

Can Boebert and MTG act like grownups this year (for once)?

House finally does its job and passes a bill to fund the government

Well, half the government, but who’s counting …

Cartoon: Supreme Court-approved ballot

All candidates are not created equal.

Another consequence of that GOP-blocked border bill? It's easier to smuggle fentanyl

Perhaps the drug problem is less because of immigrants and more because of Republicans.

Biden's play for Haley voters is on—and he’s getting help from every direction

While Trump says he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters, he might want to remember that one needs votes to become president/dictator.

Ukraine Update: Russian missile strikes within a few hundred meters of Zelenskyy

But was it an assassination attempt?

Fox News host slams networks that won't air Trump's lies uninterrupted

Nothing like being schooled on journalistic standards and integrity by a Fox News employee.

What Biden’s State of the Union address means for the 2024 election

One thing he won’t be talking about tonight: getting the hell out of Trump’s way.

Trump demands unity from Republicans or else

Either you get rid of the “Romneys of the world” or you “unify this country and unify this party” but you sure as hell can’t do both.

North Carolina Republicans just nominated extremists from top to bottom

The two battling sides couldn’t be more different.

