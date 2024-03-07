With Nikki Haley bowing out of the GOP primary race on Wednesday, Donald Trump became the party’s presumptive nominee for president. Comedian Seth Meyers used his late night show’s “A Closer Look” segment to give a succinct (and funny) reminder of exactly who the Republican candidate for president of the United States is.

Actively undermined the nation's response to a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and let a deadly disease spiral out of control; is about to go on trial for breaking campaign finance laws by paying hush money to cover up an affair during the 2016 campaign.

Orchestrated a months-long coup attempt that culminated in a violent insurrection to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power and install him as an unelected dictator.

Stole classified documents and obstructed attempts to get them back, has never once won the popular vote, and has been routinely rejected by a majority of Americans in election after election.

Spews deranged conspiracy theories about everything from climate change to immigration to vaccines to windmills. Glitches on three-syllable words, two-syllable words, and one-syllable words. Cheats at golf, can't spell his own name, his wife's name, or the words “indicted,” “education,” “unprecedented,” “stolen,” “Denmark,” “Kentucky,” or “tap.” And is on top of everything else the single weirdest and most off-putting human being on the face of the f---ing planet.

And this is the same planet Ted Cruz lives on. So that's saying something.