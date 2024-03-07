President Joe Biden is delivering his third State of the Union address, previewed here by Mark Sumner.

The White House provided advance excerpts in which Biden promises he “will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again,” and touts the economic gains under his presidency.

“America’s comeback is building a future of American possibilities, building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up,” he will say, “to make sure everyone has a fair shot and we leave no one behind.”

Biden is also prepared to take on Donald Trump. “My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy,” Biden will say. “A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality.”

