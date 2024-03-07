President Joe Biden is delivering his third State of the Union address, previewed here by Mark Sumner.
The White House provided advance excerpts in which Biden promises he “will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again,” and touts the economic gains under his presidency.
“America’s comeback is building a future of American possibilities, building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up,” he will say, “to make sure everyone has a fair shot and we leave no one behind.”
Biden is also prepared to take on Donald Trump. “My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy,” Biden will say. “A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality.”
Follow along with us right here at Daily Kos.
UPDATE: Friday, Mar 8, 2024 · 2:41:54 AM +00:00
·
Joan McCarter
Here’s Biden’s strong economic message. “We leave no one, no one behind.” We “turned setback into comeback… That’s what America does.” Touts record job growth, record employment, small businesses growing. Speaker Mike Johnson shakes his head through out, putting on his own embarrassing display.
UPDATE: Friday, Mar 8, 2024 · 2:30:03 AM +00:00
·
Joan McCarter
“Good evening! If I were smart, I’d go home now.” Nice sharp opening, Mr. President. Starts out with reference to FDR’s 1941 speech, with WWII raging. “This is not ordinary moment either,” Biden says. “Freedom and democracy are under attack here and overseas.” Calls for immediate aid to Ukraine, putting Johnson just a little on the spot.
UPDATE: Friday, Mar 8, 2024 · 2:00:31 AM +00:00
·
Joan McCarter
Speaker Mike Johnson has gaveled them in and Biden is about to enter. There’s a large bloc of Democratic women wearing white to signify their support for reproductive rights, including IVF.
The Supreme Court has entered, and it looks like Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito chose not to attend.