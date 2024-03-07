President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address has been going very poorly for the Republican Party. It is tough to have to face the facts. Biden has been unrelenting in his speech, driving home the many things Democratic leadership has done in the face of Republican obstructionism, for the American people. Like the Affordable Care Act—Obamacare.

Folks Obamacare, known as the Affordable Care Act is still a very big deal. Over one hundred million of you can no longer be denied health insurance because of pre-existing conditions. But my predecessor and many in this chamber want to take that protection away by repealing the Affordable Care Act I won’t let that happen!

We stopped you 50 times before and we will stop you again!

That’s the stuff.