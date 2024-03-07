President Joe Biden owned the State of the Union address, and the GOP couldn’t handle it.

When Biden began speaking about the border security bill that Republicans sank to appease their master, Donald Trump, one of the chuckleheads in the red seats began calling Biden a liar.

According to CNN’s Manu Raju, the chucklehead in question was GOP Rep. Van Orden of Wisconsin. After he yelled “lies,” Biden took a stop down to level him.

“You’re saying no, look at the facts! I know you know how to read.”

Amazing.