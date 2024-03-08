One Fiasco After Another: Meron Disaster Report Also Finds Netanyahu Guilty for October 7

The commission's members were not impressed by Netanyahu's argument that 'you cannot be responsible for what you don't know.' Once the October 7 massacre, forewarned for years, undergoes investigation, he won't be able to rely on this defense

"If they had grabbed by my coat lapels and said, 'Look, there's going to be a terrible disaster,' I promise you that I would have handled it," declared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the State Commission of Inquiry into the Meron Disaster.

Earlier, he was presented with letters, reports by the state comptroller and other warnings he had received over the years before the events at the site. Time after time, the prime minister tried to evade responsibility for the failure that resulted in the deaths of scores of people. His stepping stones to escape were, "I didn't know," "I didn't investigate deeply," "I don't recall," "I don't know," "I didn't receive it," "I didn't deal with that," "The person responsible should do his job," "The prime minister's name is on thousands of requests," "The prime minister doesn't deal with that," "I can only be responsible for a thing that I see," and, "You cannot be responsible for what you don't know."…

The sharply-worded commission report makes it clear that its members didn't fall into Netanyahu's trap. "On the basis of all the material and evidence presented to us and our direct impression of them, we conclude that there is a reasonable basis to conclude that Netanyahu knew that the site of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai's grave was improperly dealt with for years, and that it was liable to be a danger to the masses that visit the site, especially on Lag Ba'Omer," they wrote "Even if, for the sake of caution, we assume Netanyahu didn't have concrete knowledge of the matter, under the circumstances of the matter, he should have known… Netanyahu's claim that 'he wasn't grabbed by his coat lapel' cannot be accepted."