Over 75 posts later, Trump is still fuming about Biden's State of the Union

For never being referred to by name, Trump sure has a lot of big feelings about last night.

Katie Britt is the latest Republican to turn a SOTU response into comedy gold

Her “every mom in the kitchen” vibe, with whiffs of ASMR, just wasn’t doing the trick.

Cartoon: The cognitive test

Sometimes the answer is right in front of you.

Biden smacks down GOP heckler: 'Look at the facts. I know you know how to read.'

The president excels when throwing zingers at Republicans.

Biden got feisty at the State of the Union, and voters ate it up

Guess voters love feisty Biden.

Biden kicks off general election with heavy dose of pragmatic optimism

His SOTU speech gave Democrats what they need: cautious optimism, with a dose of all the work that’s ahead.

Biden to GOP trying to kill ACA: 'We stopped you 50 times before and we will stop you again'

Some things just bear repeating.

After Biden’s State of the Union, everyone on the right needs a new script

So much for Biden’s soft voice and frail movements, because the president is just getting started.

Enough about Trump voters. When will the media acknowledge Biden voters?

But please, let’s go to some more diners in middle America and see what people think.

Defamation suit against Kari Lake and her big lie will move forward. Her defense looks flimsy

It’s nice to see lying liars having to explain themselves in court.

