Donald Trump hates not being the center of attention, and it really showed during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Thursday. And for many, many, many hours after the address was over.

Twelve hours after Biden’s speech, Trump was still Truth Socialing away about Biden—over 75 posts in all, though there’s no reason to think he’s done yet.

“Tonight I’m going to be doing the role on The State of the Union that the Media should be doing, but won’t because they are corrupt and compromised,” Trump declared a few hours before the address started. “TUNE INTO TRUTH SOCIAL, THE REAL VOICE OF AMERICA!”

What followed was the full range of Trump’s unhinged emotions, scattered thoughts, bizarre attacks, childish memes, flat-out lies, and the kind of just-plain-weird quips that make you scratch your head and ask, “What is he even talking about?!”

Trump—Mr. ALL-CAPS Shouty Red-Faced Guy himself—had a lot of thoughts about how “angry” Biden seemed to him.

”The anger and shouting is not helpful to bringing our Country back together!” he insisted. And then, one hour later, this ironic all-caps observation:

x THIS IS LIKE A SHOUTING MATCH, EVERY LINE IS BEING SHOUTED.



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:35 PM EST 3/07/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

“That may be the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made. It was an Embarrassment to our Country!” he declared after the speech ended.

“This was an angry, polarizing, and hate-filled Speech,” he added 14 minutes later.

There were, of course, the defensive lies the nation has come to expect from Trump. He insisted that Biden “gave Putin Ukraine.” That would be the same Vladimir Putin whom Trump can’t stop openly praising and admiring, and the same Ukraine that Trump himself has suggested should just settle with Russia—and be cut off from any aid from the United States.

On a lighter note, there were memes like Biden eating ice cream in front of a dumpster floating down a river because why not?

There was the bizarre obsession with Biden’s health.

”THE COUGHING, THE COUGHING - ALWAYS THE COUGHING!” he complained.

”See, as he’s getting ready to cough yet again into his right hand, the Fake News Media rushes him off screen!” he added a short while later because apparently whatever channel he was watching cut to the audience for a moment—standard coverage for this kind of event, but to Trump, of course, it’s all a conspiracy.

Less than one minute later, he added, “DON’T SHAKE PEOPLE’S HANDS GOING OUT – HE KEEPS COUGHING INTO HIS RIGHT HAND!”

There were, of course, attacks on people he doesn’t like: Rep. Maxine Waters, “RINO Mitt Romney,” Sen. Joe Manchin, a combo hit on Romney and Manchin together, and a slam on Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers union, after Biden praised him as “a great friend, and a great labor leader.”

x Shawn Fain sold out the Auto Workers, ALL Electric Cars will be built in China within three years. THEY SHOULD THROW HIM OUT, MICHIGAN IS ASHAMED OF WHAT HE HAS DONE!



Donald Trump Truth Social 09:52 PM EST 3/07/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

There was the aforementioned just-plain-weird stuff no one but Trump was thinking, like his complaint—posted 5 minutes before the State of the Union was scheduled to begin at 9 ET—that Biden was “very substantially late” and would need a famous racing driver to get him to the address on time.

“Not a good start, but let’s give him the benefit of the doubt. I’m sure he had very important things to do, but he is just now getting into the car,” Trump—the man who is notoriously many hours late to everything—posted. “They will have to drive very, very quickly, you just don’t want to be late to the State of the Union. They will need Mario Andretti to be at the wheel of the Limo.”

Fortunately, and surely to Trump’s great relief, Biden made it to the Capitol in timely fashion and, after making his way through the throngs of adoring members of Congress, began his speech at 9:26.

Then there was the stuff that just makes no sense.

x WHAT HAPPENED TO NANCY?



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:33 PM EST 3/07/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

To be clear, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was at the State of the Union, excitedly chanting “Four more years!” with the rest of her Democratic colleagues. But she was not seated behind the president, as was her custom for the many years that she was speaker. So either Trump missed those moments when the camera cut to Pelosi in the audience, or he really doesn’t know that the seat behind the president is not actually the official Pelosi seat.

Even if it should be because of the many fond memories we have of those days.

On Friday morning, Trump was still at it, insisting Biden’s speech, which has been widely praised, was actually an absolute failure.

“Biden’s speech last night is getting ‘panned’ all over the World. Only the Radical Left lunatics are trying to make the best of it,” he claimed, upset that Biden did not spend his speech attacking immigration as Trump surely would have done if Biden had not defeated him in 2020 and Trump were the one giving the 2024 State of the Union address. Alas …

“No talk of weaponization against his very calm and nice opponent,” Trump continued. “Angry as hell, this guy is a PSYCHO!”

As the internet star dril famously gifted to us all a decade ago with this forever-useful tweet:

x and another thing: im not mad. please dont put in the newspaper that i got mad. — wint (@dril) December 29, 2014

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the number of Trump posts from 64 to over 75.