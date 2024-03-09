Abbreviated Pundit Roundup is a long-running series published every morning that collects essential political discussion and analysis around the internet.

David A. Graham/The Atlantic:

The Most Unusual State of the Union in Living Memory Republican members of Congress repeatedly heckled President Biden, who was happy to mix it up with them. Few leaders have so visibly enjoyed being president as Joe Biden. That might explain why he took so long getting down the aisle of the House chamber tonight, shaking hands and taking selfies. When he finally made it to the dais, he soaked up the applause and then grinned. “Good evening! If I were smart, I’d go home now,” he said. The joke acknowledged the stakes of the evening’s State of the Union address. Conventional wisdom held that Biden had little to gain—the speeches rarely give presidents much boost—but much to lose if he seemed lost, old, or incoherent. But Biden delivered an energetic and pugnacious speech, one of the strongest of his career.

x With the obvious caveat you outlined, the audience composition for this SOTU would be far more reflective of a general electorate. So if there’s any merit to those numbers, Biden breaking 60% in speech approval is superb. — Joshua Smithley (@blockedfreq) March 8, 2024

Dan Pfeiffer/”The Message Box” on Substack:

The Smart Political Strategy Behind Biden's Big Speech The President gave a pugilistic speech and took direct aim at Trump Last night was a very good night for Joe Biden. The President delivered a vigorous, pugilistic speech with the highest possible stakes for his presidency. He was strong and in command. Most importantly, he made his best case yet for reelection. [...] The speech hit all the right notes. Biden touted his accomplishments, criticized Congressional Republicans for failing to pass bipartisan bills to secure our border and support Ukraine's border security, and called for laws to protect our freedoms by codifying Roe v. Wade and access to IVF. The press and partisans cheered his tone and delivery. Democrats were excited, and Republicans were mad, but Biden's energy on the dais is only part of the story. [...] Here’s what the President tried to accomplish politically and why it worked.

x Still doubt SOTU has much direct effect on anything, but if it previews of how Biden will campaign, might be a wake up call to some Republicans that, far from being a corpse, there's some chance he might eat Trump's lunch campaigning. Could have all sorts of secondary effects. — Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) March 8, 2024

Bill Scher/Washington Monthly:

The Oldest President in History Just Gave the Fiercest State of the Union Address in History Joe Biden proves once again that age is nothing but a number Trump and his fellow conservatives calling Biden “angry” and “divisive” instead of experiencing cognitive decline is proof that Biden did his job and then some. Trump, in a separate post, even grudgingly acknowledged that Biden didn’t faceplant: “The Story is that he got through it, he’s still breathing, and they didn’t have to carry him out in a straitjacket. Other than that, he did not do a very good job!” It is a tall order for one speech to reframe a presidential campaign, but Biden may have accomplished just that. After weeks of media coverage stoking concerns about his mental acuity, Biden’s ferocious speech and gleeful, unscripted engagement with unruly Republican backbenchers undercut attempts to make his age the central issue. Republicans were left complaining about Biden’s sharp and partisan tone, which, for a party beholden to Trump, is transparently disingenuous.

Chris Riotta/Independent:

x 17 point swing. pic.twitter.com/hBGkyleDIz — Will Ragland (@citizenwillis) March 8, 2024

Tyler Pager/Washington Post:

That one last phone call Joe Biden always needs to make When he has to decide a high-stakes issue, the president hears out his top aides — then picks up the phone and calls a politician That moment, as detailed by two people familiar with the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation, illustrates a crucial truth at the heart of Biden’s decision-making: There is no one he trusts like a fellow politician. Biden’s staffers have immense experience and expertise, but when he is faced with a complex or volatile decision, Biden is unwilling to take the final leap until he has talked to someone who intimately knows, and is accountable to, the American voter. And so, Biden will often interject during policy conversations with a simple question, “What about the political support for this?”

x Best week of the year for Biden. Strong jobs, powerful SoTU performance, clear distancing from Netanyahu, and opening to "Haley Democrats". Pity about America's supreme court. — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) March 8, 2024

Jonathan V. Last/The Bulwark:

The Definitive Answer to the Question “Are You Better Off Today Than You Were Four Years Ago?” Here’s the complete reply to anyone stupid enough to ask. Without irony or embarrassment, Elise Stefanik asks, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” And then Stefanik claims that the answer is “A resounding no.” AYFKM? Let’s do this. And I mean, let’s really forking do it. First, let’s start with the baseline. What was it like four years ago? At this point in 2020, a few hundred Americans were dying every day from COVID. By April 2020 that number would be over 2,000 dead per day.

Paul Krugman/New York Times:

Reminder: Trump’s Last Year in Office Was a National Nightmare So let’s set the record straight: 2020 — the fourth quarter, if you will, of Trump’s presidency — was a nightmare. And part of what made it a nightmare was the fact that America was led by a man who responded to a deadly crisis with denial, magical thinking and, above all, total selfishness — focused at every stage not on the needs of the nation but on what he thought would make him look good. […] Unfortunately, at the time, the man in charge denied, dithered and delayed at nearly every step of the way. It’s well worth reading a timeline of Trump’s statements amid the growing pandemic, which some estimates suggest had already caused around half a million excess deaths by the time he left office. On Jan. 22, Trump said: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China.” On Feb. 27, he said: “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”

x Description of writer Evan Osnos' recent interview with Biden. Watch til the end. Either I'm totally high or this is disturbing shit. Both can't be true. Okay, I guess both can be true. pic.twitter.com/rHLiAP9nRk — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) March 8, 2024

Piper French/Bolts magazine:

“We’re Going to Be Overwhelmed”: How Louisiana Just Ballooned Its Jail Population Louisiana's governor championed a raft of new laws that double down on punishment, fueling a cycle of incarceration that sends more money into local sheriffs' coffers. In February, as the Louisiana legislature debated Senate Bill 3, which would move all 17 year olds charged with a crime out of the juvenile justice system and back into the adult system, Will Harrell, an advisor to New Orleans Sheriff Susan Hutson, went to update the department’s Prison Rape Elimination Act coordinator on the proposed changes and watched as tears came to her eyes; Teenagers are uniquely vulnerable to physical and sexual abuse in adult jails, and federal law requires they be separated from the adult population, which often translates to solitary confinement conditions. “She knows what that means for these kids,” Harrell told Bolts. The bill quickly passed and was signed into law by Louisiana’s new governor Jeff Landry on Wednesday. Now, Harrell is scrambling to figure out how to absorb dozens of 17 year olds into the already-overburdened Orleans Parish Justice Center once SB 3 takes effect in April. “We’re already at capacity. We’re under a consent decree,” he said. “I talked to deputies who were there seven years ago when they had kids. And they were like, ‘oh, this is just going to be a mess.’” “In conjunction with other legislation pending during this special session, we anticipate a massive, unmanageable population explosion at OJC,” Hutson wrote in a statement.

