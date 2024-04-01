Republicans spend Easter weekend spewing rage and hate

Who would Jesus trash on Twitter?

GOP billionaires have forgiven Trump for that whole insurrection thing

Trying to overturn an election just isn’t what it used to be.

Most voters don't know the stakes of the election. That will change

It turns out that those of us glued to our screens, noting every single attack on democracy, are a small but well-informed minority.

Biden’s swing-state push may be paying off

How about some good news for a change?

Cartoon: Lieberman's legacy

He certainly left an impact …

A tale of two House candidates: Jan. 6 felon and Jan. 6 hero

They both believe they stood up to tyranny, but one of them is just plain wrong.

Florida Democrats land candidate against congresswoman Trump wants purged

Democrats take on Tampa!

From the 'big lie' to the big grift, Trump’s destroying the RNC

It couldn’t be happening to a more deserving party.

7 stories to know: Bad advice for Biden, better CPR, what's special about 37

All the information your heart desires about shorter years, “illegal invaders,” and the Tennessee Legislature’s love of conspiracy theories.

Alito and Thomas nudge abortion foes to lean on law from 1873

They’re embracing an anti-porn law that is literally—literally!—from the Victorian age.

Click here to see more cartoons.