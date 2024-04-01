On Friday, the Biden campaign released a new video targeted at Nikki Haley voters who might still be on the fence about who they will vote for this November. The video isn’t directly selling Haley voters on President Biden or the Democratic Party. It’s simply a reminder of who Donald Trump is and what he’s said about both Haley and her supporters.

It begins with a clip of Trump calling his former ambassador to the United Nations “birdbrain.” Then it shows another clip of Trump attacking her at a rally in January before she dropped out.

“Nikki Haley has made an unholy alliance with RINOs, Never Trumpers, Americans for no prosperity,” he says.

“I don’t need votes,” he says in another clip. “We have all the votes we need.”

Trump has been openly saying for weeks that he’s not interested in support from moderates or “the Romneys of the world.” He’s been making it clear that there is only room for MAGA in his Republican Party, and anyone else who isn’t part of the cult will be purged.

That, Biden’s ad makes clear, includes the Republicans who cast their votes for Haley in the primaries. And it’s those voters Biden’s campaign started courting from the moment Haley dropped out and refused to endorse Trump.

"Donald Trump made it clear he doesn't want Nikki Haley's supporters," Biden said at the time. "I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign."

His new ad drives that message home.

