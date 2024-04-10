Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene welcomed Republicans back to work Tuesday with a five-page broadside attack on Speaker Mike Johnson, making sure everyone knows that she’s serious about her threat to try to oust him. Greene’s trying to foment more anger and division, and in one sense it’s working. The problem for her is that she’s made herself the target, as House members are sick of her constant political stunts.

Johnson has presided over “a complete and total surrender to, if not complete and total lockstep with, the Democrats’ agenda that has angered our Republican base so much and given them very little reason to vote for a Republican House majority” Greene wrote. “As a matter of fact, if we win the House this fall, it will only be because President Trump is on the ballot, not because we have earned it.”

Plenty of Republicans, however, aren’t buying it.

Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas told CNN’s Manu Raju "It's an impossible job. The Lord Jesus Himself could not manage this conference." Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas added "I think Speaker Johnson is working his guts out, doing the best he can with a lot of feral cats."

They just don’t see Johnson as the problem here. “I think that most people are exhausted,” one House Republican told Axios. “Don’t bother us. Airing your grievances is unnecessary.”

A bunch of Republicans Axios talked to are doing their best to ignore Greene’s latest:

"I glanced at it," said Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.), adding, "I didn't think much of it."

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), asked if he read the letter, quipped, "I'm glad to say I was on the plane."

"I don't plan to read it and I don't plan to support her," said Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.).

"I have no idea what you're talking about," said Rep. Mike Carey (R-Ohio) when asked about the letter, adding, "whatever. I mean, it's worthless ... I'm not going to support that" and calling Greene's threats "absolutely ridiculous."

Greene’s ideological allies—not her friends—in the Freedom Caucus were no more welcoming.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) said he “didn’t read” the letter and “I don’t think a motion to vacate makes any sense whatsoever.”

“I have not looked at it yet,” said Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good (R-Va.), adding, “I don’t have any comment on anything she does.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said Greene “does have some good ideas” but “it’s time for us to be united on something, and our votes [on legislation] show where we are.”

Nevertheless, Johnson had to take time out of yet another chaotic day to placate Greene. He had a private meeting with her in his office, with a whole bunch of flowers, no less. It didn’t work.

