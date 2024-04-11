Fox News seems to be working some Donald Trump damage control by way of … Chick-fil-A. Trump reportedly pulled in more than $50 million at a billionaire-hosted Florida fundraising event over the weekend. Fox News described the event as filled with “heavy hitters,” and gleefully characterized the money raised as a “historic” haul. A short while later stories came out describing the fundraising event less as an achievement for the history books and more of an event where Trump promised a room full of billionaires continued tax cuts if he became president again.

Not to be outdone, Fox News has followed this up with not one or two but three Chick-fil-A-related Trump stories. It’s a clear attempt to push the narrative that it is President Joe Biden that’s a billionaire elitist and not the actual billionaire running for president, whose campaign has quickly devolved into one of less rallies and more billionaire fundraisers.

On Wednesday evening, Fox reported that Trump visited an Atlanta Chick-fil-A and ordered 30 milkshakes that he planned to give out to patrons. “It’s a great franchise. The owner is a great man who is a member of one of my clubs, and he’s fantastic," Trump said. "They do very well, and they’re closed on Sunday.” He later parroted the videographer’s description of the fast food establishment’s food as “the Lord’s chicken.” No mention whether or not Trump actually bought the food he promised; the last time Trump made a big to-do about paying for people’s food at a restaurant he didn’t.

All of this Christian-referencing comes from the founder of the company, S. Truett Cathy’s devout Southern Baptist leanings, which famously led to the late billionaire’s public stance against gay marriage over a decade ago. Cathay died in 2014 but his family retains control over the billionaire-dollar empire.

A little more than 12 hours later, Fox News was back to reporting on Trump’s visit to that same Atlanta Chick-fil-A. But this time the story’s opening was about how while Trump was “meeting with everyday Americans,” President Joe BIden “was fine dining with the Clintons and other prestigious guests at the White House.” While the opening offers up this grand contrast, Biden was hosting a state dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida—which just might explain former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton being at the event.

Meanwhile, Fox News’ offensive dunderhead Jesse Watters did an interview with Gen-Z celebrity Jake Paul on Wednesday, where he promoted his upcoming celebrity boxing match against 57-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. During the interview he joked “I’m probably gonna be at Chick-fil-A with Mr. Trump trying to gain weight for this fight.” Fox ran the joke as the headline of the story. Whether or not Paul’s celebrity can help Trump is unclear—it sure didn’t seem to do much for former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswarmy.

