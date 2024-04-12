With Donald Trump’s hush-money criminal case set to begin Monday, comedian Jimmy Kimmel used his late night show on Thursday to talk about how “things are not looking good for yabba dabba doofus Donald Trump.”

First, Kimmel brought up Trump’s three failed attempts this week to get his trial delayed, pointing out that this is how Trump stalls.

“All his trials are behind schedule, and most now won't likely happen until after the election, if at all.” Kimmel joked. “I don't know, seems like quite a lot of due process for a witch-hunt to me?"

Kimmel played a video of Trump ranting about how President Joe Biden has “weaponized” the government.

KIMMEL: Right. Biden simultaneously can't do anything and is a ruthlessly calculating criminal mastermind. And it makes total sense. And by the end of the week, he'll be saying Joe Biden's the one who had sex with Stormy Daniels, not him.

Kimmel then turned to embattled Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who headed to Mar-a-Lago Friday to discuss "election integrity" with Trump. Every time Kimmel said the two men were talking about “election integrity”, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” house band played a punchline sting.

KIMMEL: Trump has to make his speech about integrity tomorrow, because starting Monday, he'll be in court for cheating on his wife with a porn star shortly after Melania gave birth to their son.

Johnson isn’t the only strange Trump bedfellow these days, Kimmel remarked.

KIMMEL: Ron DeSantis, as you know, spent the better part of a year trashing Trump. Now he wants to raise money for him. And there's actually a very good reason why. He's a little bitch.

Kimmel transitioned from the spineless Florida governor to the spineless Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. A recent watchdog complaint is asking the Federal Elections Commission to investigate the more than $630,000 given to a Cruz-aligned super PAC. The money comes from iHeartMedia, who bankrolls and runs the “Verdict with Ted Cruz” podcast. Whether or not they have successfully exploited a loophole in campaign financing law is still unclear.

KIMMEL: They say he appears on the show three times a week for free, the same way his face appears in our nightmares. But that's a very loopy loophole. And the watchdog group that filed the complaint, this is interesting, is led by the same watchdog Ted abandoned in the storm. Snowflake, bite him!

Enjoy!