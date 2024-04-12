The Biden campaign, sensing an opening in Arizona following a state Supreme Court ruling upholding a Civil War-era abortion ban, is launching a seven-figure ad buy on the issue in the critical swing state.

The 30-second spot sends a message about the loss of rights and bodily autonomy inflicted upon Arizonans by Donald Trump. The ad, which is aimed at younger Latina voters, also prompts viewers to imagine other freedoms Trump might take away if he's elected.

“Because of Donald Trump, millions of women lost the fundamental freedom to control their own bodies,” President Joe Biden says, narrating footage of people—mostly women—watching footage of Trump. “And now, women’s lives are in danger because of that.”

"The question now is, if Donald Trump gets back in power, what freedoms could you lose next?" Biden asks on-screen.

“Your body and your decisions belong to you, not the government, not Donald Trump,” he says directly to the camera. “I will fight like hell to get your freedom back.”

x NEW AD: Millions of women lost their freedoms because of Donald Trump.



If Trump gets back in power, what freedom will you lose next? pic.twitter.com/F8g37Yiwhd — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 11, 2024

The ad launch builds on other Biden campaign efforts to court Latino voters, specifically in Arizona among other states. Biden recently visited with Latino activists in the state and sat for an interview with Spanish-language network Univision.

Polling since Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health upended abortion rights in 2022 has shown abortion emerging as a top issue among Latino voters. In a 2022 UnidosUS/Mi Familia Vota National Survey of Latino voters, when asked to identify why they viewed abortion as a top priority, 69% chose "banning abortion puts women's lives at risk." And among Latinos who identified abortion as a top priority, 59% also felt Democrats would do better on the issue compared to just 11% who trusted Republicans more.

A strong showing among suburban and Latino voters is the key to unlocking Maricopa County, home to some 60% of Arizona's voters. Voters will also likely have an opportunity to vote on a ballot measure restoring abortion rights in November.

Biden flipped Arizona blue in 2020 by a razor thin 10,457 votes, but recent polling has suggested he might have a hard time repeating that.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing structural problems in the state, and the draconian court ruling, followed by the immediate efforts of Republican state lawmakers to keep the near-total ban in place, has almost single-handedly put Arizona back in play for Biden.