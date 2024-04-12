Pundits might be dismissing Trump’s hush-money case, but voters aren’t

Oooh, it’s another poll that should have Trump worried. Very worried.

The media has no idea how to handle abortion after Roe

Republicans don't know how to deal with abortion in a post-Roe world. Neither does the media.

Seth Meyers drags Trump's desperate lies about his abortion policies

You’ve got to watch him try not to lose his sh-t.

Cartoon: Western time zones

Guess what century o’clock it is in Arizona.

Murder charges, tax-dodging, and more: The GOP’s got a vetting problem

They sure do know how to pick ‘em!

'I will fight like hell': Biden ad takes on Arizona abortion ruling

"The question now is, if Donald Trump gets back in power, what freedoms could you lose next?"

Retirement sets off another pivotal battle for Wisconsin's Supreme Court

Here we go again …

House Speaker Mike Johnson heads to Florida for more Trump butt-kissing

Does he know that sucking up to Trump isn’t actually his job?

Biden rule will require more gun dealers to run background checks

About damn time.

‘Result is chaos’: CNN host pins Arizona abortion ban on craven GOP

She absolutely nails it, and it’s delicious to watch.

