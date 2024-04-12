Dark Brandon strikes again! President Joe Biden is playing Donald Trump like a fiddle on the Affordable Care Act, and Trump just can’t help himself from responding.

At an event with care providers Tuesday, Biden dangled the bait again for Trump.

“My predecessor and his MAGA friends want to—I love the phrase, the language they use—they want to ‘terminate’ the Affordable Care Act,” he said.

Trump couldn’t stop himself. He just had to post a video in response.

“I’m not running to terminate the ACA, as crooked Joe Biden says all over the place,” he said, giving the media another chance to show Trump saying, for the past five years, that’s exactly what he wants to do. Roll the tape!

It’s pretty hard for Trump to argue he doesn’t want to kill it when all the receipts are out there.

“We’re going to terminate it.”

“We’re going to win by knocking the hell out of Obamacare, terminating it.”

“When we terminate it, all we’ll do is say it was a bad experience for the American people.”

“We are decimating Obamacare.”

“We want to terminate Obamacare because it’s bad.” Et cetera.

In his angry response to Biden, Trump also said that he will make the ACA “much better, stronger and far less expensive” if he’s elected. Sound familiar? It did to CNN’s Tami Luhby, who pointed out that he had four years to do that and failed.

“Trump is now making many promises to improve the Affordable Care Act,” Luhby writes, “ but once again he has not said much about how he would actually accomplish that goal.”

Responding to Biden was a totally unforced error on Trump’s part. Health care is still a major issue for voters, including Latino voters, with whom Trump needs to make inroads to win. UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota found late last year that health care is the third most important issue for those voters.

Meanwhile, about 60% of American adults continue to support the ACA, including 30% of Republicans. That’s up from 24% last May. It would definitely help Trump to stop talking about the issue.

But he won’t, and Biden knows that. This is a button he can keep pushing to force Trump to keep the issue alive, and Trump is always going to fall for it.

