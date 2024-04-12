On Thursday, CNN’s Brianna Keilar broke down exactly how Donald Trump and his Republican Party are to blame for an archaic Civil War-era abortion ban that was revived in Arizona this week.

“Republicans are the dogs that caught the car,” Keilar said. “The car being a full abortion ban, and now some of them don't want the car and some of them do. The result is chaos.”

Despite Trump’s attempt earlier this week to put an end to questions about his position on abortion, his lack of clarity, plus the Arizona Supreme Court’s ruling has only made things worse for him and the GOP, and he’s looking for someone to blame.

KEILAR: Republicans are the dogs that caught the car. The car being a full abortion ban, and now some of them don't want the car and some of them do. The result is chaos. After Arizona's Supreme Court invalidated a 2022 ban on abortions after 15 weeks, forcing the state to revert back to an 1864-era total ban. So what to do as former President Trump clearly worries this could cost him this key state, and maybe even the election in 2024. TRUMP: Yeah they did, and it will be straightened out. As you know, it's all about states' rights and I'm sure that the governor and everybody else are going to bring it back into reason, and that will be taken care of, I think, very quickly. KEILAR: Trump said that, by the way, from Georgia, a state with a six-week ban, as he wants Arizona to go back to its 15-week ban. That aside, the answer is clear to him and his backers. The answer is Democrats doing him a solid. (video of Fox New host Sean Hannity) HANNITY: Trump opposes the law and this ruling or you can believe Joe's make-pretend Donald Trump that doesn't exist. And you know what? Arizona's governor is a Democrat. The state's attorney general is a Democrat. The state legislature is almost evenly divided. If Democrats, you want to get rid of the law, well, you have a chance right now to get rid of it. And I would advise you, get rid of it. They would rather use it as a political tool ahead of November. KEILAR: While Sean Hannity generally operates in a fact-free zone, he is right about one thing there: Arizona's legislature is almost evenly divided—in favor of Republicans. And when he proposed that Democrats get rid of the law, he did so disingenuously, and I'm being generous because a Democrat tried to do just that. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton back in January, and her bill never even got a hearing in committee. But Arizona doesn't need Democrats to save the day. They've got Republicans and one tried to get moving on a vote to overturn that 1864-era abortion ban yesterday, and six hours before Sean Hannity suggested the Arizona legislature could just make it go poof, a Republican made sure it didn't. (video of Arizona House Republicans voting to recess instead of dealing with repealing law) KEILAR: Arizona House Rep David Livingston putting the Arizona House into recess until next Wednesday—less than one week before abortion becomes illegal in the state, all but ensuring abortion providers will stop providing abortions. And yet, that was the point. That was the car that Trump was chasing when he set up the Supreme Court to guarantee it would allow states to ban abortion. And he said on Truth Social, "I was able to kill Roe v Wade." He's proven there's a fine line between catching the car and being run over by it.

According to AP VoteCast, “61% of Arizona voters in the 2022 midterm elections said abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Just 6% said it should be illegal in all cases.” There’s a reason Trump, Kari Lake, and the GOP are so scared right now.