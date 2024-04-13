Abbreviated Pundit Roundup is a long-running series published every morning that collects essential political discussion and analysis around the internet.

Trump says federal abortion ban is not needed ‘because we broke Roe v. Wade’ “Because we don’t need it any longer. Because we broke Roe v. Wade, and we did something that nobody thought was possible,” Trump said. “We gave it back to the states. And the states are very working very brilliantly, in some cases conservative, in some cases not conservative. But they’re working and it’s working the way it’s supposed to.” “You’re having some very, very beautiful harmony to be honest with you,” Trump said.

When he’s incoherent, and a liar to boot, statements like this don’t take the issue off the table for Donald Trump, no matter how hard he pushes the idea that it does. This is not a story he can control, and that’s driving him nuts. But that doesn’t mean our political media is dealing with it thoughtfully.

x What if the media, instead of reporting "Trump says…,” reported that "Trump, who has often lied about this issue, says …”?

It would:

* Give Trump's comment a truthful context.

* Violate widely held “objectivity” standards.

In today's media, truth-telling is often seen as bias. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) April 11, 2024

O.J. Was an Earthquake. We’re Still Living With His Aftershocks. He tried to shed his Blackness, but his all-consuming murder trial put the historically lurid American psyche on full display. Are we still in Great American territory? I think so. After all, folks knew what he meant. It can be a real burden, standing for, standing in for. Folks also knew that O.J. liked to run. That was him in 1977, galloping in Africa alongside LeVar Burton on night one of “Roots.” The man was not an intellectual — not in any conventional sense. He did exist as an idea, though, as a curious, compelling, perhaps glorious “what if?” What if a Black man were free to live as himself and never face a consequence for merely being? What if white people truly just saw him as he wished they would — as O.J.? He appeared to be living just that dream. In a place some call “La La Land,” no less. But it was more like a program the La Las once produced: “Fantasy Island.”