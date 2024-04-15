Donald Trump's first criminal trial, Day One

Catch up on the first day of Trump’s first of four criminal trials.

Donald Trump's Gettysburg Address

It’s truly amazing how much wrong Trump can pack into a 50-second speech.

Trump’s supposed advantage with Latinos isn’t all that it seems

Conventional wisdom might be wrong again. Who could have guessed that?

Cartoon: Toppling Lady Justice

Keep it up, GOP.

4 years ago: Trump claims 'ultimate' and 'total' authority

Well, it’s not like he didn’t warn us what was coming.

7 stories to know: Trump on trial, banning 'climate change,' and curing long COVID

Learn about Trump’s newest trial tribulations, your neighborhood’s nature score, which city has best public transportation, and so much more.

Jimmy Kimmel torches 'yabba dabba doofus Donald Trump'

You know you need a laugh or two. Or three. Or four.

Why progressives have to worry about a top-two lockout in Wisconsin's Supreme Court race

Will progressives be able to hold on to their majority?

Donald Trump's no good, very bad week talking about abortion

It went from bad to worse to even worse than that. What trouble will he get himself into this week?

Tax cuts for the rich are a bad deal for corporate elites—and everyone else

It’s a deal with the devil that’s likely to end badly for everyone.

Biden traps Trump into another unforced error on Obamacare

Trump just can’t help but take the bait.

