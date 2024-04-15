Monday marks the first day of Donald Trump’s criminal trial for falsifying business records connected to hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump faces 34 felony counts and, unlike past civil trials, Trump is required to be in court for these proceedings. He could face prison time if convicted.

The trial is taking place in the Manhattan courtroom of New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan. There is no video or audio feed. Mechan has also limited the pool of reporters inside the courtroom to just six. However, dozens of other journalists and analysts are in the overflow room and several of them are providing near realtime feeds of events inside the courtroom. Daily Kos will provide updates from the trial using a variety of on-site sources as well as information compiled by other news outlets.

Monday is slated to be the first day of jury selection. This process is expected to last for several days.