Monday marks the first day of Donald Trump’s criminal trial for falsifying business records connected to hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump faces 34 felony counts and, unlike past civil trials, Trump is required to be in court for these proceedings. He could face prison time if convicted.
The trial is taking place in the Manhattan courtroom of New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan. There is no video or audio feed. Mechan has also limited the pool of reporters inside the courtroom to just six. However, dozens of other journalists and analysts are in the overflow room and several of them are providing near realtime feeds of events inside the courtroom. Daily Kos will provide updates from the trial using a variety of on-site sources as well as information compiled by other news outlets.
UPDATE: Monday, Apr 15, 2024 · 3:29:38 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Politico reports that Trump supporters outside the courtroom are outnumbered by the news media. A paucity of Trump supporters has been evident in every trial and court appearance so far.
Andrew Giuliani and Laura Loomer are reportedly there, along with pundits from Newsmax. They may not be getting the images they want.
UPDATE: Monday, Apr 15, 2024 · 3:22:20 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Prosecutors are continuing with evidentiary issues. They didn’t get everything they wanted when it comes to “Access Hollywood” (Merchan didn’t allow in discussion of the tape that appeared in an earlier civil trial), but they got a lot.
Now they’re going after selections from Trump’s meaty collection of social media posts, especially those that might bolster the idea that witnesses in the case feel threatened.
UPDATE: Monday, Apr 15, 2024 · 3:13:05 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
One of the first issues Merchan has dealt with is Trump’s infamous “Access Hollywood” tape. The tape itself has been excluded, but prosecutors have secured the right to use the transcript.
That email chain includes some big names in the Trump campaign and how they reacted to the release of the tape.
Monday is slated to be the first day of jury selection. This process is expected to last for several days.