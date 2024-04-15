Donald Trump's historic criminal trial started Monday. In the 24 hours leading up to his appearance in New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom, Trump has been thumbing away at his Truth Social account, sending no fewer than nine rants, plus “retruthing” more than a dozen extremist opinion pieces on his so-called innocence.

On Sunday morning, Trump let loose with an attack on the judge, calling him “the most highly conflicted Judge in New York State history.” He also accused District Attorney Alvin Bragg of illegally hiding evidence, before attacking the entire trial as a political attack because he’s running for president.

He followed that up by writing he had “8 Biden cases (lawsuits!) going on at one time. They want to take money I would use for the campaign, and my time. Never been done before in our Country. Crooked politicians and corrupt prosecutors and Judges.” Trump’s criminal prosecutions are historic—so he has that going for him.

Trump took a short break to promote his $60 Bibles, and then “retruthed” videos he made just a few days ago attacking Merchan for imposing a limited gag orderon him..

Then, possibly feeling a touch of self-pity, Trump began another rant.

“Just four years ago I was a very popular and successful President of the United States, getting more votes than any sitting President in history,” he wrote, before launching into a classic attack that could be described at this point as his stump speech.

In fact, Trump left office with the lowest approval rating in modern American history.

Trump accused Democrats of “Election Interference!” because he’s being prosecuted for so many alleged crimes.

“The Radical Left Democrats are already cheating on the 2024 Presidential Election by bringing, or helping to bring, all of these bogus lawsuits against me, thereby forcing me to sit in courthouses, and spend money that could be used for campaigning, instead of being out in the field knocking Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the History of the United States,” he posted.

He also demanded the immediate end to his trial because the judge is “highly conflicted.”

Facing nearly three dozen felony counts has not seemed to quell Trump’s manic pace of attacks on the entire judicial system. Whining, “I want my VOICE back,” Trump demanded to know, “Why didn’t they bring this totally discredited lawsuit 7 years ago??? Election Interference!”

As the trial approached Monday, Trump started reposting conspiracy theories campaign promotional videos. Just minutes before arriving to the courtroom, Trump posted a final pre-trial rant, attacking Attorney General Merrick Garland.

