The Washington Post’s live blog with more details on what Steinglass is saying to potential jurors.
Steinglass insists that this isn't about Trump’s “popularity” or who they intend to vote for in November.
“This case is about whether this man broke the law,” said Steinglass. “Did he falsify business records to cover up an agreement to unlawfully influence the 2016 presidential election?”
And again, Steinglass is making that direct connection between Trump’s actions and the 2016 election. Merchan did the same thing in some of his statements.
It’s going to be very interesting when Trump’s team finally stands up to say something.