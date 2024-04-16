Donald Trump should really fear adult film star Stormy Daniels’ testimony in his upcoming hush money/election interference trial. Forget the legal analysis you’ll hear from MSNBC pundits. It’s Daniels’ expertise at trolling MAGA cultists combined with her fearlessness and refusal to be slut-shamed that could really get under Trump’s thin skin.

Trump is now standing trial on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments he made to Daniels through his then-lawyer Michael Cohen.

If you want to see why Daniels’ testimony might be causing sleepless nights for Trump, check out how she uses her rapier wit to cut Trump into pieces in this October 2018 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

RELATED STORY: Stormy weather forecast for Trump: It's not just the trial, it's also the documentary

It might come as a surprise to MAGA cultists but Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was a registered Republican for years. After all, she’s a white Southern woman, a successful entrepreneur, and fiscally conservative (though socially liberal).

She switched her party registration from Democrat to Republican back in 2010 after expressing admiration for the Republican National Committee reimbursing nearly $2,000 in expenses for some RNC donors who visited Voyeur, a topless, bondage-themed nightclub in Los Angeles.

"It is time that our government and our tax policy begin rewarding entrepreneurship and creativity again,” Daniels said in a 2010 statement. “It is time again to inspire positive risks and out-of-the-box thinking in the interest of growing a strong economy and a strong America. For me, this spirit can be summed up in the RNC's investment of donor funds at Voyeur."

And the Louisiana native got even more publicity when she said she was mulling a Senate bid for the seat held by Sen. David Vitter after his connections to a prostitution ring were revealed. She quickly called off her bid, saying that “to have a woman of my background challenge the core conscripts of our political and social culture is simply too much for a system that holds that only lawyers and insurance salesmen are qualified to lead."

That might have been the extent of her trolling of the “family values” party had Trump not become the Republican presidential nominee in 2016. That’s when reports that she allegedly had a tryst with Trump at a Las Vegas hotel resurfaced, threatening Trump’s campaign.

Daniels, in a documentary titled “Stormy” released last month, said she accepted the $130,000 hush money payment from Trump because she was “terrified” for her life and wanted to protect her husband and daughter. Then in 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen had arranged the payment to Daniels, and she spoke openly about her alleged sexual tryst with Trump for the first time in a March 2018 interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

Since then, Daniels has fearlessly trolled Trump’s MAGA supporters who’ve made vitriolic attacks against her. She has responded to their hatred and fired right back. And Daniels now hosts her own reality TV show—“For the Love of DILFs”—a gay dating competition on OutTV.

“I’m truly running out of creative ways to piss conservatives off,” Daniels told the audience during the show’s premiere. She described her bond with the LGBTQ+ community to Out magazine:

Once the political stuff happened and my world got turned upside down, I was really taken aback by how many gay couples and trans people were coming to my shows. They know what it's like to be marginalized and treated less than human. The queer community as a whole identified with me. When I turned around, they were behind me. They're much more sparkly too! It meant a lot, I have to say.

But it’s on X where she has been trolling MAGA supporters for years. MAGA cultists like to call her a whore. She won’t be slut-shamed, and throws Trump right back in their faces.

x Not true. I wouldn't sell Bibles https://t.co/vFczDwRe3E — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 12, 2024

And there’s this response to someone who criticized her for signing a nondisclosure agreement with Trump and then speaking out.

x Not as unprofessional as getting impeached and indicted 😜 https://t.co/FwWFeR33iW — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 28, 2024

Daniels is on her fourth marriage. Last year, she married fellow adult film star Barrett Blade.

x Sounds like I have the credentials to run for president...my current spouse is even a "nude model". Does it still count if I didn't buy him a green card or big "kidneys"? https://t.co/mA6LXEtDns — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 12, 2024

And she has a daughter by her third husband, Glendon Crain.

x True! He was married to me and the achievement was our daughter https://t.co/pmasZ0bZSV — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 12, 2024

Here’s her reply to someone who wrote that only “fools believe a stripper before they believe the president.”

x Sad day when a stripper is more honest than the (former, impeached, indicted) president...😜 https://t.co/pyZJGKzQV9 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 12, 2024

They’ve insulted her appearance and questioned her popularity.

x That's odd...my 60 min interview had 20 million viewers, I'm on season 3 of the TV show I host for @DaddyTV_ and my new documentary is in the top 2 for the second week. That's a lot of "nobodies" 😂 https://t.co/EThb97eaAR — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 30, 2024

And she never fails to make jokes at Trump’s expense.

x Of cheeseburgers https://t.co/4mokDrvzP7 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 12, 2024

She posted her Screen Actors Guild card in response to one person who wrote that “a pornography worker is not an ‘actress.’” She has appeared in Judd Apatow’s movies “Knocked Up” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” and is currently directing her own mainstream film, a thriller tiled “Decoy.”

And still, she persists. Daniels has promoted her tour events and shown herself to be an astute businesswoman. If she ever took her entertainment company public, it would certainly be a much better investment than the free-falling Trump Media & Technology Group.

RELATED STORY: Truth Social’s value plummets again, but Trump is likely unbothered