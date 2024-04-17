Stormy Daniels is an expert at trolling Trump. Her testimony will be a treat
Her ability to reduce her critics to dust is a thing of beauty.
Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert make comedy of Trump’s criminal trial
“Like making an 8-year-old go to six weeks of church."
Cartoon: Trump's version of 'fair'
It’s quite the cast of characters.
Kari Lake’s 7 steps to complete confusion on abortion
The last step is the one that matters most.
Marjorie Taylor Greene makes a mess of House GOP's big impeachment day
There’s nothing better than overshadowing ridiculous spectacles with additional antics.
Michigan Democrats retake House majority, clearing way for progressive priorities
And those priorities include things like free preschool and community college.
This year's election won't be easy, but Democrats have a big advantage
They say money makes the world go ’round for a reason.
New poll reveals what's really motivating voters in November
Most voters are “extremely” excited about voting against the other guy.
Colin Allred’s fundraising for US Senate race surpasses O’Rourke’s early 2018 pace
Democrats just might beat Ted Cruz for real this year.
Cartoon: Dozy Don
Someone needs a nap.
Fed-up Republicans could help Democrats force vote on Ukraine aid
They’re getting desperate!
Click here to see more cartoons.