President Joe Biden appears poised to benefit from a reverse enthusiasm gap, with Democrats being more motivated than Republicans to vote against the opposing candidate.

A new Civiqs poll for Daily Kos posited: Regardless of who you are voting for for president, how motivated are you by voting against the other candidate?

Overall, nearly 8 in 10 registered voters said they were "extremely" motivated by voting against the rival candidate, with Democratic voters besting Republican voters by 7 points, 85% to 77%.

By contrast, just 63% of voters said they were "extremely" motivated to vote "in support" of their preferred candidate. Republican voters won that measure by 16 points, 78% to 62%.

The poll found Biden and Donald Trump almost evenly matched overall, with Trump holding a 1-point advantage, 44% to 45%.

Biden and Trump scored even on the measure of whether voters would be "upset" if either became president, with both candidates scoring 48%—meaning roughly half of the electorate will be displeased no matter who prevails.

But in terms of positive motivation, Trump held a 10-point advantage among voters, with 38% saying they would be "very happy" if he were elected. For Biden, only 28% said they would be "very happy" if he were reelected.

Biden, however, took a greater share of people saying they would be "okay" with him winning "because at least Biden is better than Trump," with 17% of voters holding that opinion. Only 9% said they would be "okay" with Trump “because at least he's better than Biden.”

Between the two questions of people being "very happy" or "okay" with either candidate, Trump garnered 47% to Biden's 45%.

None of this is a ringing endorsement for either candidate, but Democrats do appear to be more motivated to vote against the opposing candidate than Republicans, while Trump supporters are more juiced about reelecting their candidate.

For the Biden campaign, driving up Trump's negatives and taking some of the retrospectively rosy sheen off of his tenure will be imperative.

This election is going to come down to which candidate voters simply can't stomach. And with third-party options available, the Biden campaign has to make the possibility of a Trump victory absolutely intolerable to a solid majority of voters.