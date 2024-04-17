Republicans’ frustration with House Speaker Mike Johnson over aid to Ukraine is giving steam to Democrats’ efforts to force the Senate aid bill to a vote. What was previously a procedural long shot is looking more probable by the day, as Johnson muddies the waters with a likely doomed and convoluted process.

House Republicans are now talking openly about signing on to Democrats’ discharge petition, a procedural move that would allow Ukraine backers to bypass House leadership and force a vote on the bill. It’s always been a stretch because it needs 218 signatures, which means that a handful of Republicans must be on board. But now it could be in reach.

“People have talked about it … I think there is a big risk of it,” House Appropriations Committee Chair Tom Cole of Oklahoma told Axios.

GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana said there is "absolutely" a threat of GOP “Ukraine hawks and [members who are] national security-centric on Russia" signing on.

“If the Republican conference can't find a way forward, then unfortunately a discharge petition is a possibility,” he added.

Democrats are seizing on that, with leadership pushing members to persuade their Republican colleagues. In a closed-door meeting Wednesday morning, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark told members to leverage any relationships they have with Republicans to sign on.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries told his colleagues to "use everything we have to get this done," according to one lawmaker who spoke with Axios.

This means that Democrats are less likely to help Johnson in his four-bill scheme for passing the aid package, a proposal that doesn’t seem to be getting support from any Republican faction. Johnson tried to sweeten the deal for the Freedom Caucus hard-liners—and enemy Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—by adding a fifth bill, which addresses border security.

But that didn’t work.

“News flash for Speaker Johnson, we have already passed HR2,” Greene tweeted, referencing the House’s extreme anti-immigrant bill. “You are seriously out of step with Republicans by continuing to pass bills dependent on Democrats. Everyone sees through this.”

Freedom Caucus member Chip Roy of Texas tweeted, “The Republican Speaker of the House is seeking a rule to pass almost $100 billion in foreign aid—while unquestionably, dangerous criminals, terrorists, & fentanyl pour across our border. The border ‘vote’ in this package is a watered-down dangerous cover vote. I will oppose.”

So much for Johnson’s continued bowing and scraping to the maniacs, which has only served to frustrate and piss off non-Freedom Caucus Republicans.

Some Republicans told Punchbowl News that he keeps “taking meetings with all comers in the GOP conference, mulling different pathways to change his proposed plan in order to mollify the hardliners,” and that he’s “undermining his own position by negotiating with conservatives who’ll never vote for the proposal no matter what’s in it.”

What’s he gotten?

x 🚨NORMAN says he, ROY and MASSIE are a NO on the foreign aid rule in the RULES COMMITTEE.



He said they informed JOHNSON of that position.



Would only change if Johnson moves the border bill to the foreign aid rule and if they hear a “doomsday report” in the SCIF. — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) April 17, 2024

That means the aid bills won’t progress past the Rules Committee without help from Democrats, who aren’t particularly willing to give it right now.

If Johnson’s ultimate goal is to keep delaying aid to Ukraine, he’s succeeding. But Democrats—and plenty of fed-up Republicans—appear increasingly ready to stand in his way.

