If you want to run a modern business with a bright and prosperous future, you’ll want to look into launching a diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative.

In fact, such programs are swiftly becoming de rigueur in the business world—so much so that even Donald Trump’s latest grease fire of a company, Trump Media & Technology Group, has its own DEI policy. His company may be to Facebook and Google what the guy selling roadkill from the back of his van is to, well, any restaurant that doesn’t serve raccoon, but it is trying to keep up with the big boys in one important respect: It’s faithfully adhering to corporate best practices on diversity. Because, as its impotent potentates no doubt know, the company would be a big joke otherwise. Or more so, anyway.

And that’s deeply ironic, because Trump’s media company, which runs Truth Social, is the brainchild of two of Trump’s “Apprentice” contestants, which makes Trump its brain-grandpa. And Brain-Grandpa Trump is all about screaming barmy nonsense at minorities from his porch, not joining the rest of us in the 21st century.

As HuffPost reports, despite Trump’s yearslong crusade against DEI policies, his social media company’s documents include a section titled “Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion,” which states that the board of Trump’s company “is committed to creating and maintaining a culture of diversity and inclusion” and that Trump’s company “will be better able to grow and improve with a diverse Board, management, and team of employees. Such commitment is and will be a factor in identifying and nominating director candidates.”

The company’s commitment to DEI also entails encouraging management “to embrace the unique contributions an employee or candidate can bring to the Company and its culture in terms of their education, opinions, culture, ethnicity, race, sex, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, nationality, color, religion, veteran’s status, disability and other life experience.”

Wait, so Trump actually did something that makes sound business sense? He might want to notify the potential investors in his new stock, because it’s been dropping faster than Matt Gaetz’s drawers during a slumber party truth or dare game. In fact, all those MAGA poll respondents who insist Biden’s booming economy is in free fall should also be asked if they’ve bought Trump’s stock. Because it would explain a lot, frankly. Rumor has it Nasdaq is considering changing its ticker symbol from DJT to SOL.

Of course, Trump the businessman may want to tell Trump the presidential candidate about all this, because their, erm, diverse approaches don’t really jibe. In fact, Trump has promised to gut federal DEI initiatives if voters return him to the White House to manage the federal government like he’s been managing TMTG.

“We will terminate every diversity, equity, and inclusion program across the entire federal government,” Trump said at a New Hampshire rally in January. As USA Today notes, that rallying cry is part of the Heritage Foundation’s plan known as Project 2025 to undermine and reverse diversity initiatives in the corporate world.

Those initiatives don’t stem from an errant urge to be “woke.” Companies are instituting DEI programs because they make sound business sense, as Andrew Kirk, chief revenue officer at Biocare Inc., noted last year in the super-woke left-wing rag Forbes:

According to research conducted by McKinsey & Company, there is empirical data supporting the positive impact of DE&I within companies. Their findings reveal that ethnically diverse organizations have a 36% higher likelihood of outperforming less diverse companies, while companies with gender-diverse executive teams have a 25% higher likelihood. A focus on DE&I is not only knownto positively impact company culture, but it can impact financial performance as well. Employees who feel accepted and free to be themselves at work are happier, which often results in greater contributions and higher productivity.

In fact, McKinsey & Co. has released four reports since 2015 detailing the compelling—and strengthening—business case for corporate DEI programs.

The business case for gender diversity on executive teams has more than doubled over the past decade. Each of our reports—2015, 2018, 2020, and now 2023—has found a steady upward trend, tracking ever greater representation of women on executive teams. At each time point we have assessed the data, the likelihood of financial outperformance gap has grown: Our 2015 report found top-quartile companies had a 15 percent greater likelihood of financial outperformance versus their bottom-quartile peers; this year, that figure hits 39 percent. A strong business case for ethnic diversity is also consistent over time, with a 39 percent increased likelihood of outperformance for those in the top quartile of ethnic representation versus the bottom quartile. This has persisted even with eight new economies added in our analysis of 2022 financial data.

In other words, if you’re a company executive, crafting a DEI policy is a no-brainer, which may explain why even TMTG CEO Devin Nunes has done it.

Of course, it hardly matters to Trump what makes economic sense. If it did, he would have never sold mail-order steaks or launched a fake university. Nor would he be continually trashing the very kinds of initiatives his company is currently embracing.

What does matter to Trump is staying out of prison—and in order to do that, he’s going to need to be president again. And his path to the White House is paved with white grievance. So he’s tossing aside what works in the business world for what works on Fox News viewers. In case you hadn’t figured it out, that thing is racism—and loads of it, according to an Axios report earlier this month.

If Trump does return to the White House, his allies, like Stephen Miller, plan to use Civil Rights-era laws to crack down on what they call “anti-white racism”—the real problem facing America that the Civil Rights Act was designed to fix.

Of course, ignoring reality to prop up racist policy initiatives is nothing new to Trumpworld. For instance, in 2017, the Trump administration censored a report from its own Department of Health and Human Services showing that refugees contributed $63 billion more to public coffers over a 10-year period than they cost in government services.

In other words, xenophobia and racism are expensive, whether you run the government or a Fortune 500,000 company. The executives at Trump’s media company apparently know this. If only Trump’s most ardent fans—and Trump himself—would follow suit.

