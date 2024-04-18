Trump's new grift: Charging GOP candidates to use his name

As if selling sneakers and Bibles wasn’t grift enough.

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night digs are driving Trump bonkers

Kimmel’s trolling of “yabba dabba doofus” is just what we need.

Cartoon: The running mate

Sometimes you’re just stuck with someone.

New poll shows when Republicans talk about abortion, they're losing

Despite what Republicans hope, abortion is not a subject that can be swept under the rug.

Trump wants to gut diversity programs. Guess whose company has one?

It’s all “do as I say, not as I do” with this guy.

Watch yet another House GOP hearing go totally off the rails

On one side, there are facts and reality and on the other, there’s a debunked Russian mole.

The 2017 GOP tax scam is paying for itself—by taxing scammed seniors

It’s the scam that keeps on taking.

Mike Johnson may be speaker, but Democrats run the House

Is he the worst GOP House speaker ever?

Watch Stephen Colbert's hilarious take on GOP's latest impeachment fail

The impeachment is already over, but the laughs will last forever.

Why the field to replace Mitt Romney may soon get a lot smaller

So much drama in Utah!

Click here to see more cartoons.