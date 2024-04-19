The Day 3 drama of Trump’s New York trial
Soooooooo much drama.
Jury selection forces Trump to face people who don't worship him
How we love to see that orange, grumpy furrowed brow.
A new Democratic recruit could put an unexpected GOP seat in play
That sure would be nice!
Cartoon: Putin can't relate
What are these ex-presidents you speak of?
Republicans are still scrambling on abortion. Just look at Rick Scott
They’re chasing their poor, aborted tails on this one.
Jimmy Kimmel skewers Trump’s tantrum over an Oscars joke
He’s still whining about that?
How to stop Democrats from backing RFK Jr.? Expose him on abortion
These days it all comes down to abortion.
Montana becomes the latest abortion battleground state for 2024
“Abortion is a topic that’s become politicized and stigmatized, but in reality, we all love someone or are someone who’s had an abortion.”
Profiles in cowardice: Trump's biggest GOP critics come crawling back
Trump may be calling the wrong people “deplorables.”
Click here to see more cartoons.