On an ordinary calendar, there are four seasons. On a Republican political calendar, there are only two: book season—when members of former administrations demonstrate their willingness to call out their ex-bosses in hopes of making a bestseller list—and election season. That second one is when, like the swallows returning to Capistrano, Republican critics of Donald Trump flutter back to stand dopily at his side.

The seasons are definitely changing. In the past week, several of those who have been ranging across the media landscape as Trump’s biggest critics have come limping back into camp. What may be most eye-rolling is not just the cowardice they’re displaying, but the way some are putting a cherry on top by trying to sneak back in without even saying Trump’s name. And at the very peak of the chart has to be the man who has the biggest reason to stick to his guns in opposing Trump.

Reporter: You have said that you’re not endorsing Donald Trump, you also have not ruled out voting for him. Why not? Mike Pence: Well, I’ll just keep my vote to myself. You know I would never vote for Joe Biden.

Pence’s effort to dance around the obvious is absolutely farcical. While saying that he can’t endorse Trump “based upon the differences the president and I still have over my constitutional duties on Jan. 6” to being disappointed by Trump’s failure to call for a national ban on abortion, all Pence can say is that he won’t be voting for Biden. Other than that, he’s leaving everyone guessing.

Why is Pence moderating his position for the man who cheered on his potential hanging? Maybe Pence still has delusions of seeing his name at the top of the Republican leaderboard in some future election. Dreams die hard.

The post-Trump book season was an especially fruitful one as just about every past member of Trump’s cabinet and staff rushed forward to explain how to really know Trump is to really detest him. But whether it’s in print or on the air, few former Trumpers have been so willing to bring out the sharp knives as former Attorney General Bill Barr.

Barr has called Trump “self-indulgent,” “out of control,” “off the rails,” and “nauseating.” Trump has shared the love, calling Barr “a gutless pig,” “lowlife,” and “coward.” This week, Barr has made his move to prove Trump right.

Barr told Bill Hemmer on Fox’s “America’s Newsroom” that “Given two bad choices, I think it’s my duty to do the least harm to the country. In my mind, I will vote for the Republican nominee. I will support the Republican ticket.”

That would be the same ticket that Barr previously called “a horror show” that would bring “chaos.” Why is he doing this? Probably because his future income is dependent on how many times he appears on Fox News.

Then there’s former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu who is happy to explain how he’s supporting Trump even though he continues to believe he’s lying about the last election, attempted an insurrection, and may be guilty of multiple criminal offenses.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is in that video as well, but no one should be shocked that Rubio’s extremely malleable spine has bent toward Trump once again.

Why are Sununu and Rubio running home to Trump? Does anyone care?

In between book season and campaign season, there was a brief, barely noticeable event called primary season. Some of those who took part in the festivities came back to Trump mumbling and downcast, like Ron DeSantis. Others reached new heights of sycophancy (seriously, is Vivek Ramaswamy at the top of this scale, or do you have to hand it to Tim Scott?).

There do remain a few holdouts. Chris Christie, who achieved his astounding 35 votes in the Iowa caucus as the anti-Trump Republican, has yet to find the phrase that allows him to support Trump without actually saying the name. Neither has the considerably more successful Nikki Haley.

But don’t be surprised if they find a way.

After all, in a party where the only platform is “whatever Trump says,” there’s no room for a Republican who doesn’t support Trump. Even if they hate him. Trump’s fine with that. He hates them too.

