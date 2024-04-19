Rep. Jared Moskowitz spoke with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Friday about how after months of Republican disarray, foreign aid packages for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan will finally be brought to the House floor for a vote.

“These are bills we could have passed months ago,” the Florida Democrat reminded Blitzer—if it hadn’t been for the GOP’s clumsy weaponization of the process.

After bailing out Republican Speaker Mike Johnson late Thursday night, House Democrats once again did the heavy lifting Friday by voting to pass a procedural measure allowing Johnson to offer the aid package in three separate votes, which Moskowitz characterized as “a distinction, really, without a difference.”

Moskowitz said House Democrats decided to help Johnson because America’s standing as a world leader whose allies can “still depend on” is in jeopardy, and the House GOP’s internal chaos and inability to run a functioning Congress weakens the world’s trust in our country’s stated commitments.

“If this bill fails, Russia and China are the winners,” he said.

Final votes on the long-awaited aid are set for Saturday.

