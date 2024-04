On Monday, the first criminal trial of Donald Trump will start with opening statements, and there is the possibility that one or more witnesses will testify. CNN is reporting that the first witness could be National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.

The prosecution will be up first and is expected to describe how Trump orchestrated a scheme to suppress stories involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels just weeks before the 2016 election at a time when the release of the “Access Hollywood” recording had already damaged his campaign.

Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and the prosecution is expected argue that Trump illegally covered up a scandal that could have altered the outcome of the 2016 election.

Trump’s defense team is likely to focus on Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, painting him as the real source of any illegal acts. Trump’s attorneys may also follow the tactic Trump has taken in social media by describing the entire case as politically motivated.

The trial will take a different direction on Tuesday morning, when Judge Juan Merchan will hear arguments over whether Trump violated the gag order with his social media posts. Court will be out for the remainder of the week and resume the following Monday.